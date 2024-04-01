Despite finally launching back in February, pirate adventure Skull and Bones has once again been delayed, as Ubisoft confirms the game will be unavailable for the foreseeable future. The developer has so far failed to offer an official explanation for the delay, but one industry insider, who speaks exclusively to PCGamesN on the basis of anonymity, says Ubisoft is “basically doing it for a joke. Like, they think it’s funny. When someone pitched the idea to Yves Guillemot he laughed so hard he was sick. Actually sick. Sick all over his desk.”

Skull and Bones was originally scheduled to launch in 481 BC but a series of delays pushed the pirate game back to February 2024. Since its release, the open-world adventure, described as the first sixty-3-A title, has enjoyed a modest but devout playerbase. That may be about to change however as Ubisoft pulls the game offline and blocks access for the indefinite future.

“It’s not just Ubisoft,” the unnamed insider continues. “Everyone’s doing it now. All the big studios are going to delay their games because they think it’s funny. It’s like a…meme or something. Do you remember that thing, the Harlem Shake? Yeah it’s like that.”

Bethesda will reportedly push back the release of The Elder Scrolls 6 – in another example of the studio’s cruel and perverse idea of humor, it will also bring forward the launch of Starfield 2. GTA 6 has allegedly been delayed until Q4 7091. And our insider says more delays are likely to be announced.

“The worst thing is, when he threw up – Yves Guillemot I mean – it landed on a CD that had all the source files for Far Cry 7. So that’s screwed as well. They didn’t even mean to delay that one, but he’d been eating a load of lemons and tomatoes and chili, so it just cut through it, like the blood in Alien.”

There is currently no suggestion of when Skull and Bones will once again be available to play. Since Skull and Bones has been blocked, pulled offline, and made permanently inaccessible, the number of positive user reviews for the game on the Ubisoft Store has risen dramatically.