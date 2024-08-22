While Ubisoft might love its proprietary launcher Ubisoft Connect, it’s not for everyone. There’s a reason Steam is the go-to. It’s clean and generally smooth. Though although there were other reasons that Skull and Bones struggled on release, isolating it to the Ubisoft launcher probably didn’t help. Thankfully, almost six months since its maiden voyage, the swashbuckling sim is releasing on Steam today.

Having been delayed multiple times from its original 2018 target, Ubisoft’s pirate RPG had a tumultuous time during its debut back in February 2024. When Skull and Bones eventually hit the waves, no-one really wanted to head over to Ubisoft Connect to give it a go, despite Ubisoft running free trials to draw in potential scallywags. You can check out our Skull and Bones review for more.

Now that it is available on Steam almost half a year later, a lot has changed on the high seas. Not only does Skull and Bones’ Steam release arrive alongside the launch of Season 3, which brings a boatload of fresh content, including a new invading sea lord, world events, and cosmetics, but you’ll benefit from the past few months of updates right away. It’s a much better experience today than it was at launch, and arguably one of the best pirate games available right now.

Likewise, the much-needed mouse-and-keyboard updates certainly help make the Steam release worth it. With more optimized controls like new default inputs and map navigation, plus more specialized UI elements, it’s now a much more natural experience on mouse and keyboard as it makes the jump to the ‘home’ of PC gaming.

To make the Skull and Bones Steam release that much more special, Ubisoft is running a free trial event and working on Steam Deck compatibility. Unfortunately, these were supposed to launch today but have been delayed to an as-of-yet unspecified date. So, if you’re unsure whether you should dive in, or would rather play it from the comfort of your bed on a Steam Deck, hold off for now. Give one of the best Steam Deck games a go instead.

If you’re braving the high seas now that you can grab it on Steam, be sure to check out our Skull and Bones guide so you know what you’re in for. One thing’s for certain, you’ll want the best Skull and Bones ships to survive the tougher activities.

