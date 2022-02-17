Ubisoft claims again that Skull & Bones is coming out

Skull & Bones, Ubisoft’s big open-world multiplayer pirate game, was announced in 2017. It reportedly entered development in 2013. It’s been delayed time and time (and time) again. Now Ubisoft is once again claiming that Skull & Bones will release – this time, it’s said to be out at some point within the next year.

Ubisoft expects to launch Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope, Skull & Bones, and “more exciting games” during its 2023 fiscal year, which concludes on March 31, 2023. The news comes as part of the company’s latest financial earnings report, which additionally suggests that Ubisoft plans to “extend its brands’ reach to a significantly larger audience through free-to-play across all geographies and platforms” during the coming fiscal year.

This release window for Skull & Bones is not new – Ubisoft announced plans for a FY2023 release back in 2021. At this point, though, any acknowledgement of Skull & Bones existence is noteworthy. (I hope it does, in fact, release on schedule this time.)

Ubisoft Singapore, the studio leading development on Skull & Bones, is was recently investigated by a national watchdog group over claims of sexual harassment and discriminatory pay practices. The group ended the investigation earlier this year with no action taken against Ubisoft.

