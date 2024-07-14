The best Skyrim mods completely revamp Bethesda’s RPG. The modding community has been making changes big and small for over a decade, with each drawing us back to Tamriel to reexamine how we interact with its world. This brand new mod does just that simply by adding one menu, introducing a feature I’m now convinced Elder Scrolls 6 can’t be without.

‘The Dragonborn’s Bestiary’ adds an entire catalogue of monster entries to Skyrim, and makes me wonder if it’ll come to ES6. Between the bears, spriggans, werewolves, mammoths, and giant spiders of Tamriel, there are more than enough creatures out to kill you at any moment. The wildlife makes the RPG feel alive, and creator ‘JPSteel2’ finally lets us archive our findings like a true adventurer.

This Skyrim mod adds 122 bestiary entries covering all of the vanilla game, DLC, and Creation Club creatures roaming the land. You collect information on every animal as you come across it, with a general description, dropped loot, resistances, weaknesses, and even more statistics listed.

You can kill, summon, interact with, or even read about the creatures of Skyrim to gain information for their bestiary entry. The mod creates a new relationship between you and the game world, asking you to engage with the wildlife and deadly creatures in a whole new light. The best Skyrim mods recontextualize Bethesda’s game, and this bestiary does just that.

The bestiary is even compatible with 12 mods that add new creatures to Skyrim, so if you fancy becoming a wanderer and exploring the realm looking for creatures great and small, you can do it.

If you’ve heard of JPSteel2 before, that’s because they’re the modder responsible for redesigning every inch of road in Skyrim, alongside a plethora of immersive overhauls and graphical updates.

Over a decade later, the cracks are starting to show in Skyrim. Through no fault of its own, playing the game in 2024 is like looking at the code in The Matrix. NPCs act weird, the combat is floaty, and bigger RPGs have introduced mechanics sorely missing from Bethesda’s magnum opus. This is why The Dragonborn’s Bestiary is so popular, with well over 25,000 downloads already, because it adds something sorely missing from the base game. Hopefully Bethesda takes notice before the Elder Scrolls 6 release date.

You can download The Dragonborn’s Bestiary right here, with the ‘monkeyangie’ add-on mod introducing even more creatures and modded portraits to the collection.

