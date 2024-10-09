It’s hard to overstate just how vital great UI is to a game. Every single setting, mechanic, and feature is unified under one style and presented to the player in a way that should, hopefully, enhance the overall experience. Sometimes UI becomes the soul of the presentation, with Persona 5’s bold red, white, and black combinations defining so much of your time in-game. Elsewhere UI is diegetic, with Dead Space’s holograms existing within the game itself, pulling you right into the worst day of Isaac Clarke’s life. The importance of the Skyrim UI is no different, but that’s why this brand-new mod is worth checking out.

Called Edge UI, it brings a new look to one of the most popular Skyrim mods of all time, SkyUI. The goal is to make Bethesda’s aging interface feel fresh and modern, and it’s going down a treat. Even just checking out the screenshots, it already makes Skyrim feel like an entirely different game. While SkyUI reinvented the RPG’s PC menus to make them more friendly to the platform, Edge UI builds on that with a new, minimalist sense of style.

“The Interface is heavily inspired by modern triple-A games like God Of War, Assassins Creed, Horizon, and Elden Ring,” modder ‘EugeneUI’ writes. “Edge UI is my take on bringing modern game UI to Skyrim, while trying not to ruin the overall theme of the game.”

Edge UI isn’t overbearing either, with the gold colors coming across as subtle, and enhancing the UI elements already in place. There’s a real danger with mods like this that they become antithetical to the game they’re hoping to enhance, but Edge UI does the exact opposite.

The best detail by far is the newly added sense of depth. UI elements like the character, favorite, and wait menus are all designed to look as though they exist through the screen, and it creates a real sense of quality for the whole project.

You’ll find EugeneUI’s new Edge UI mod right here, breathing entirely new life into the timeless RPG. They add that there’s still more work to be done, but this SkyUI facelift is ideal if you want to give Bethesda’s magnum opus a more modern, triple-A feel.

