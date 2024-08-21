I’m a simple man. You put floating islands in a game and I’m instantly intrigued. You make a flying island a base you can live on, upgrade, and build stuff on, and I’m super sold. Newly-announced survival sim SkyVerse is therefore tailor-made for me, and with its mix of Minecraft’s style and Skyrim’s exploration it has the building blocks of being something pretty special.

From Bohemia Interactive and Enjoy Studio, SkyVerse sets you in a massive open world filled with floating islands – one of which you can claim as your own. This isn’t just a rock that you can plonk a house on. It’s a fully fledged vessel that serves as your roaming home as you explore the huge RPG world. You won’t have to live there alone, either, as SkyVerse promises full co-op support so you can hang out among the clouds with your pals.

On the other floating lumps of rock that dot the skies, you’ll find dungeons and places to explore in full RPG style. You’ll set down, disembark, and head out to see what each island has to offer, with some giving resources and others holding treasures and loot for you to grab and take back home. Similar to Minecraft, everything is destructible so you’ll be able to shape them to your needs. If you feel you need a home away from home, you should be able to create one wherever you want.

So on one hand you have the cuboid art style, survival, and crafting from Minecraft and on the other you have magic staffs, dungeon delving, and combat from RPGs like Skyrim. You can begin to see why SkyVerse looks like it might be an exciting prospect.

Also it’s got floating islands – did I say it’s got floating islands?

There’s no release date for SkyVerse just yet but it will enter early access at some point in the future. In the meantime, you can head over to Steam to add it to your wishlist.

