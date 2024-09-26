Sometimes, a game comes along and builds a level of mystique based on glowing word of mouth about the surprises contained within. Inscryption was one of these games, as was Doki Doki Literature Club. Last year, it was Slay the Princess, a horror visual novel with the unassumingly straightforward premise of being tasked with saving the world by killing an entrapped princess. Of course, a good story can never be quite so simple, and the game’s plot unfolds with the kind of twists and turns that get players excited to spread the word about what they’ve experienced. Now, building on this reputation, Slay the Princess’ maker, Black Tabby Games, has announced that a free upgrade called The Pristine Cut is due to arrive very soon.

Slay the Princess established itself as one of the more striking entries to the horror game genre through its hand-drawn art, intriguing set-up, and branching narrative. The Pristine Cut looks to expands on what already worked for the cult hit in a number of ways, following up a major update from earlier in the year with even more new features and changes.

Per an announcement on Steam, the free upgrade “expands [Slay the Princess] by roughly 35%,” adding in “thousands of new voice lines, over a thousand new illustrations, and 17 tracks of brand new music.” It also includes three new princesses, a new ending to discover, an interactive “gallery” that maps out how the player’s progressed through the narrative’s branches, expanded material for three different locations, additional subtitles for a variety of languages, and more.

Slay the Princess: The Pristine Cut launches as a free update for existing Slay the Princess owners on October 24. Pick up the base game or wishlist it on Steam right here.

