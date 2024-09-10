When do you keep updating a game, and when do you move on to a sequel? Before Slay the Spire 2, this was a question developer Mega Crit was asking itself. The original deckbuilding roguelike is one the most beloved games on Steam (141,000 reviews over the course of five years), so while the team could have expanded what it already had, that’s not what we’re getting. Instead, StS 2 is being made fresh, and Mega Crit has explained exactly what benefits we’ll be getting come launch.

With the Slay the Spire 2 release date inching ever closer, it’s my most anticipated roguelike alongside the full launch of Hades 2. Mega Crit’s deckbuilder is a true marvel of tense design decisions and addictive replayability, but I’m totally ready for what’s next. The team could have quite easily kept updating Slay the Spire with more content and ideas, but at some point, ambition takes over. That’s why we’re getting StS 2, and I for one can’t wait to see what Mega Crit’s been cooking.

According to a new post from Mega Crit co-founder Casey Yano, Slay the Spire 2 is being made for a few reasons. The team wants to improve overall performance, migrate to a higher compatibility game engine (Godot), give the game an art and UI refresh, experiment with more mechanics, and add “new stuff.” Oh, and a gameplay trailer is planned before the end of the year – we love one of those.

“This last point, ‘New Stuff’ is really important,” Yano explains. “Games aren’t a list of game mechanics and features. The design of content, pacing, balance, story beats, unique characters, and various things come together to make a one-of-a-kind experience!

“Otherwise, there would be no reason to play any sequel ever. I think we all know this intrinsically, yet a lot of players can’t seem to accept this. I think skepticism is healthy, but I abhor the cynicism. It’s too much. Get a hold of yourselves, cynics.”

Sequels aren’t always the right approach of course, but I’m not going to argue with Mega Crit’s decision. Fellow roguelike Dead Cells recently ended development after seven years, but the lack of a sequel worked for developer Evil Empire. How these teams approach design depends on the scope, and it sounds like Mega Crit has too much in mind to simply update the original Slay the Spire.

Mega Crit’s Slay the Spire 2 announcement also teased what else we can expect from the sequel, and we aren’t going to be left wanting. We’re getting new slayers with their own cards and mechanics, more enemies and events, and another Steam Early Access launch to help development along.

