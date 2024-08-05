As PCGamesN’s resident roguelike enjoyer, it’s my duty to tell you about the best of the best. The cream of the crop. The crème de la crème. I’m always coming back to the likes of Dead Cells, Slay the Spire, Hades, and Enter the Gungeon because they have almost infinite replayability, but there are always more roguelikes to try. It can be daunting, especially with your Steam backlog growing by the sale, but a new Humble offering is here to offer up some classics of the genre, and they’re up to 95% off as well.

When you look at the Humble Steam sale, there’s no better place to start than the first game on the list. The Dead Cells base game is 55% off ($11.24 / £9.89), while all the DLC is between 20 and 40% off. With so many free and premium updates it’s hard to know where to start, but Return to Castlevania is by far the best. The music alone is worth the price of admission, but the DLC expands on the Metroidvania roguelike game in so many meaningful ways too. With the last Dead Cells update coming soon, now’s the time to dive in.

Then there’s Slay the Spire. At 75% off ($6.24 / £4.87), this deck builder is a total steal, and quite possibly the best example of the genre. You ascend the eponymous spire while building out a deck, and that might sound played out today, but Slay the Spire nailed it back in 2019. There’s also the truly excellent Slay the Spire mod Downfall, where not only do you play as the bosses but the entire game is expanded too.

Enter the Gungeon is also dirt cheap at 70% off ($4.49 / £3.29), and this isometric bullet hell take on the genre is truly incredible. Everything is made of, or influenced by, guns and bullets. Enemies are shell casings or grenades. Every weapon you can find is a reference to another IP. Gungeon is so earnest and packed with humor in its approach that it’s truly a joy to explore as you play, but it also helps that it’s hard as nails.

Space sim roguelike Everspace is also 85% off ($2.99 / $2.54), while Cult of the Lamb is 40% off ($14.99 / £11.69), and Inscryption is 50% off ($9.99 / $8.39). The beauty of Humble’s roguelike sale is just how packed it is. There are so many games I’ve never heard of, it’s like thumbing through a catalog and making a note of everything that catches your eye.

That said, it would be remiss of me not to mention Dicey Dungeons. At 66% off ($5.09 / £3.87), this is a smaller roguelike in comparison to my other picks, but it packs an equally big punch. You roll several dice and use the numbers you get to use and power up a slate of moves. It’s a simple concept taken incredibly far, as you swap out your moves and items, level up, and rely on the roll of a die.

Humble Bundle’s roguelike games sale ends on Thursday August 8 at 10am PT / 1pm ET / 6pm BST / 7pm CEST and Friday August 9 at 4am AEDT. All of the games are given as Steam codes, so make sure you don’t already have it (or the DLC) in your library before buying.

