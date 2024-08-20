Despite a set of stalwart mechanics, the roguelike genre is an incredibly diverse one. Permadeath, procedural generation, and a power creep of new abilities and equipment can be found in almost every spin on the genre, but there’s so much more to it than that. Inscryption bakes the mechanics into the narrative, Slay the Spire was a spinoff into deckbuilding, and FTL pits you against an unpredictable galaxy. There are so many roguelikes that you undoubtedly missed some, so this new Humble sale is filled to the brim with them – take your pick.

I want to start with Slay the Spire. As the Slay the Spire 2 release date looms, this is a roguelike deckbuilder you owe it to yourself to try. The premise is simple: you make your way up a massive tower, choosing between multiple directions before taking your deck into turn-based battles. But developer Mega Crit is the absolute master of flow – you have so many choices to make but every single one feels significant, and like the best of the genre you can easily lose loads of time without even realizing it.

Switching gears, FTL is a roguelike you might have missed if you’re new to the genre, but it still deserves your attention. It’s a game all about pressure, as you need to manage your spaceship and crew amidst a procedurally generated universe that wants to kill you at every opportunity. Your engines will break, airlocks will jam, and oxygen might just turn off, but dealing with that is part of the fun. There’s even an unofficial FTL expansion from earlier this year that essentially acts as a sequel, when you’re ready for it.

If you’ve got an itchy trigger finger, then I can’t recommend Enter the Gungeon enough. This top-down pixel art dungeon crawler thrusts you into a universe where everyone’s obsessed with guns. The enemies are cute bullets that shoot smaller bullets from guns, you can find a plethora of weapons based on pop culture, and it’s all wrapped into incredibly challenging bullet hell boss fights.

These roguelikes don’t make up every game in the sale so it’s worth browsing Humble’s offering for yourself. Every code is for Steam though, so make sure you check your library before buying.

Slay the Spire is 75% off so expect to pay $6.24 / £4.87

The massive Humble sale ends on Monday September 2 at 10am PT / 1pm ET / 6pm BST / 7pm CEST and Tuesday September 3 at 4am AEDT. You can find all of the games in the sale, alongside a massive Humble FPS sale too, by clicking the button below.

If you don’t want to break the bank we’ve put together all the best free Steam games and free PC games you need to check out, but this sale is about as good as you’ll get it.

