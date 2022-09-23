All Slime Rancher 2 slimes, where to find them, and what they eat

You may be familiar with a lot of the Slime Rancher slimes returning for Slime Rancher 2, with old favourites like Tabby and Phosphor slimes running rampant on Rainbow Island. But what’s new in the sequel of the colourful farming sim? There’s a lot to know about both new and returning slimes, including what they eat and how much you can earn from their plorts, as you seek to explore this mysterious new land.

Of course, in a game called Slime Rancher, the most important thing is wrangling slime. Yes, there are other aspects to the simulation game: the gorgeous map, important research, and exciting inventions, but before any of that, you need to know about Rainbow Island’s blobby residents. It’s your job, after all. Rarer slimes produce more valuable plorts, thus earning you more Newbucks to help with upgrading the conservatory and so on, so here’s every Slime Rancher 2 slime and what you need to know about them.

New Slime Rancher 2 slimes:

Angler Slime

Batty Slime

Cotton Slime

Flutter Slime

Ringtail Slime

Returning Slime Rancher slimes:

Pink Slime

Rock Slime

Tabby Slime

Phosphor Slime

Boom Slime

Crystal Slime

Hunter Slime

Honey Slime

Puddle Slime

Fire Slime

Largo Slimes

Feral Slime

Tarr Slime

Gordo Slimes

Pink Slime

Diet: Fruit, Veggies, Meat

Favourite food: None

The most familiar slime, and the most common, pink slimes can be found as soon as you sail onto Rainbow Island, and there are likely a few hanging around the Conservatory most of the time. While it’s good to start with a few Pink slimes on your farm in the early days, their plorts are the least valuable, so the only real benefit to keeping them or creating pink Largos is that their varied diet makes it pretty easy to keep them happy and well-fed.

Cotton Slime

Diet: Veggies

Veggies Favourite food: Water Lettuce

These rampant rabbits are new to Slime Rancher 2 and appear in the very early stages of the game in Rainbow Fields. You don’t need to unlock any locations to find them, and as their plorts are more valuable than those of pink slimes, they are a great variant to bring back to the Conservatory asap. And they’re just really, really cute.

Tabby Slime

Diet: Meat

Meat Favourite food: Stony hen

Tabby slimes are back from the original Slime Rancher, as these adorable kitties were always a fan-fave. As meat eaters, they can be quite difficult to keep fed unless you have an active chicken coop, so your best bet is to combine some Tabbies with Pink or Cotton slimes to add to their dietary choices.

Tabbies are also very common, and can be found as early as Rainbow Fields.

Phosphor Slime

Diet: Fruit

Fruit Favourite food: Cuberry

Another familiar slime from the first game, the glowing, nocturnal Phosphor slime returns. This slime will only spawn during the night as it cannot survive in daylight, so if you want any back at your farm, you’ll need to venture out in the dark, and make sure you have a fitting corral. Kit their housing out with a solar shield to ensure they don’t disappear when morning rolls around. Not only are their plorts among the more valuable in the early game, but their glowing core makes for some pretty spectacular Largos.

Rock Slime

Diet: Veggies

Veggies Favourite food: Heart Beet

Rock slimes have been brought back for Slime Rancher 2 as one of the few harmful slimes. Unlike Tarr (which we’ll get to further down), Rocks and other such harmful slimes are far more innocent, and are only dangerous due to their playful nature and harsh forms. The rocks protruding from their bodies can cause some damage to Beatrix, but they are still easy enough to vac up and house back at the Conservatory.

Boom Slime

Diet: Meat

Meat Favourite food: Briar Hen

Another harmful slime, these poor red and yellow guys can’t help but explode sporadically. Don’t worry, it doesn’t hurt them (as far as we know), but it can hurt you. Like Tabbies, Boom slimes diet consists of only meat, and their favourite food is the somewhat rare Briar Hen, so create Boom Largos with the likes of Rock or Cotton slimes so they’ll like to eat something a little easier to come by.

Crystal Slime

Diet: Veggies

Veggies Favourite food: Odd Onion

These gorgeous, glistening slimes are a real spectacle, so there’s little wonder they’re back for Slime Rancher 2. Like Rock slimes, they are harmful thanks to the sharp crystal formations protruding from their bodies, but they, too, don’t mean it. Just don’t get too close and you’ll be fine. While you’ll want them on all your corrals eventually, prioritise auto-feeders and plort collectors on harmful slime corrals so you can keep your distance.

Hunter Slime

Diet: Meat

Meat Favourite food: Roostro

Of course a slime called the Hunter would be a carnivore. Another fan-favourite from SR1, Hunter slimes are still just as rare and valuable as they ever were. Be careful when you are out in the further reaches of Rainbow Island, as Hunter slime can appear invisible, and their Largo variants always spawn feral. Your best bet to getting a Hunter plort farm going at the ranch is simply to keep an eye out for stray Hunter plorts on the ground, and feed them to another source slime.

Honey Slime

Diet: Fruit

Fruit Favourite food: Mint Mango

Honey slimes are a very valuable slime for Newbucks collection, as their plorts sell for relatively high values. However, that’s not the only trait Honey plorts boast, as their sweet, saccharine flavour attracts other slimes from a greater distance than usual. Why does this matter? Well, be sure to leave no Honey plorts lying around, or you could soon find the Conservatory plagued by hungry Tarr. We recommend Honey slimes or Largos are kept safely in corrals kitted out with high walls and sky nets. We recommend that for all corrals, but prioritise Honey if you’re short on funds.

Puddle Slime

Diet: Water

Water Favourite food: None

We’re not yet sure whether Slime Rancher 2’s secret styles are the same as SR1, but if they are, Puddle slimes are among the best. But even before you’ve unlocked the watery slime’s alternative look, it’s a great slime to have, if nothing else than to give a different feel to your farm. Instead of corrals, Puddle slimes must of course be housed in a pond if they are to survive, but they don’t need feeding as they live off the very water they float in. This makes them a great slime to have automatically churning out plorts – especially since they can be fairly valuable.

Puddle slimes, like in Slime Rancher, cannot be turned into Largos as they don’t eat plorts, nor can their plorts be consumed.

Fire Slime

Diet: Ash

Ash Favourite food: None

Like Puddle slimes, Fire slimes require a specific environment, and must be housed in the ash tray of an incinerator or they despawn. An incinerator is always useful to have in the Conservatory though, as you can get rid of any unnecessary items (or, um, slimes) there. To feed a Fire slime, you first need to ‘cook’ any other food item to turn it to ash. Of course, Fire slime can be harmful, not just to you, but to other slimes.

Flutter Slime

Diet: Nectar

Nectar Favourite food: Moondew Nectar

This new slime is based on a butterfly, and can make for quite the stunning Largo depending on which other source slime with which you combine it. It can be hard to keep a Flutter slime happy as their food is quite rare, so you might want to consider combining it with something you can easily feed. Of course you’ll also want a sky net on its corral, due to, you know, it having wings and all.

Angler Slime

Diet: Meat

Meat Favourite food: Sea Hen

Surprisingly, the new Angler slime does not need water to live, and unlike the Puddle slime, can be Largo’d. In fact, there’s a lot about this new slime that’s surprising, including the fact that it eats meat. We’ve said it before, but we’ll say it again, consider combining its form with a veggie or fruit eater for easier and more fruitful farming (pun intended). The glowing lure on an Angler slimes head can actually stun its prey – and other slimes.

Batty Slime

Diet: Fruit

Fruit Favourite food: Pomegranate

Another new discovery on Rainbow Island, Batty slimes have unique characteristics. While they can survive in the daylight, it agitates them, so you might want to keep them under solar shields. And, of course, a sky net. According to discussions in the official Slime Rancher discord, the favourite Batty Largo is a Batty Boom, if nothing else than just for the name.

Ringtail Slime

Diet: Anything

Anything Favourite food: None

There can never be too many adorable animal-themed Slime Rancher slimes, so the Ringtail slime is another welcome addition to Slime Rancher 2. Based on a Tanuki, this brown slime is incredibly unique, and requires special care as it turns to stone in daylight, meaning it will not produce any plorts. Placing it under a solar shield will prevent this behaviour, so – if you’re not already sold on the Batty Boom Largo – a Batty Ringtail combination will prevent you having to purchase too many solar shields. Of course there’s always Phosphor to consider as well. Anything but fussy, Ringtail slimes will eat anything – at any time. When they are not hungry, Ringtails will still devour any food around them, but will not produce plorts, so don’t leave any precious resources lying around.

Largo Slime

Diet: Same as source slimes

Same as source slimes Favourite food: Same as source slimes

A Largo slime is the umbrella term for any slime that has been created from two source slimes. These are actually the best way to farm plorts, as housing them requires fewer corrals, and their favourite food options increase, making it easier to gather the maximum number of plorts. When one slime eats the plort of another slime, it will take on the combined form of the two. For example, feeding a Cotton slime a Boom plort will create a Cotton/Boom hybrid slime and it will double in size. Too big to be sucked into your vac, Largo slimes can instead be carried on the end of the device due to the suction, if you need to move one to another area.

As with their source slimes, feed a Largo slime either of its source’s favourite foods and it will produce double the plorts for a total of four – two of each source slime.

Feral Slime

Diet: Same as source slimes

Same as source slimes Favourite food: Same as source slimes

Feral slimes are really just hungry Largos. If you ignore a slime for long enough, it will – understandably – become so upset it becomes feral and turns hostile, and will attack you, doing slight damage. Feral slimes can both appear in the wild and back at the Conservatory if you’re away long enough, but can be returned to normal with a snack.

There is an option to disable Feral slimes in the gameplay options menu.

Tarr Slime

Diet: Other slimes!

Tarr slimes are, for all intents and purposes, Slime Rancher’s only “danger”. Formed when a largo eats a third plort type that does not match its type, Tarr slimes change form and become hostile, eating every other slime in sight and injuring you if it gets close enough. Make sure you do not allow slimes to roam ‘free range’ in the conservatory, as this will inevitably result in a Tarr takeover. However, there’s little you can do to prevent them in the wild.

In the early game, Tarr slimes can be defeated by picking them up on the end of your vac and shooting them into the ocean. However, this is time consuming and a little dangerous, so upgrade your vac to include a water tank ASAP, as shooting water at a Tarr will cause it to despawn.

Finally, Tarr slimes can be turned off in the gameplay options menu at any time.

Gordo Slime

Diet: Same as source slime

Same as source slime Favourite food: Same as source slime

Similar to Largo slimes, Gordo slimes vary in type, and their favourite food matches that of their source slime. However, Gordo slimes are even bigger and don’t move, each one located in a specific part of the map. Gordos have a hefty appetite, and eat until they burst. While this sounds horrible, it is actually your goal, and their purpose in life. Fill a Gordo with 60 food items (or as little as 30 if you feed it its favourite), and it will separate into smaller, standard versions of that slime – and some other bonus rewards, too.

With that information in mind, you can set about filling your corrals with each of your favourite slimes and whichever Largo combinations you set your heart on. And while Slime Rancher may not be co-op, rest assured you are not alone on Rainbow Island, as Monomi Park are left “staggered” by sales and the masses of “overwhelmingly positive” Steam reviews.