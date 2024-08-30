Grab a free Smite 2 Steam key before they’re all gone

Smite is one of the most enjoyable MOBAs around but often gets overlooked in favor of bigger names like DOTA and League. It’s a shame, as its neat animations, cool characters, and isometric view make it a solid choice for both MOBA experts and genre newbies. If you’re already a Smite fan or wondering what the series has to offer, then now is the perfect time to play with Smite 2 right around the corner – and we’ve got free Steam keys up for grabs for the Smite 2 open alpha.

The Smite 2 24/7 closed alpha’s biggest addition is a new playable god called Mordred. This dark knight comes from the Arthurian pantheon, bringing a bit of medieval English charm to the multiplayer game. With the addition of Mordred and the return of Jing Wei from the original Smite, there are now 23 playable characters to choose.

We’ve got 500 free Steam keys to give away for the 24/7 alpha, and all you need to do to get one is pop your details into the widget below to receive a code right away, provided they’ve not all been claimed.

PCGN Smite beta giveaway

We’ve seen regular Smite 2 limited-time playtests over the past few months, each allowing the Titan Forge team to implement changes and additions based on player feedback, ensuring the game is as ready as it can be when the open alpha goes live later this year. This time, you get to dive into ranked play and experience god progression and ascension passes, rewarding you for your loyalty to your favorite gods.

If you miss out, there’ll be more chances to play soon – as we mentioned above, the open alpha is coming later this year, and the Smite 2 open beta launches in early 2025. While you wait, read our Smite 2 preview from a few months back, bearing in mind how far the MOBA has come since then.