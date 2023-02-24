Sneak Energy launches two new flavours of its gamer drink

Sneak Energy, creator of the popular gamer energy drink, has just added two new flavours to its expansive range. Those who need a little extra boost for their long-haul sessions with the best PC games will now also be able to enjoy the new Strawberry Lemonade and Bubblegum Lemonade flavours from its Billions line.

These new flavours come in power form, much like most of Sneak Energy’s other products. You put them into a Sneak shaker along with some water and then shake the two together in order to create the tasty beverage. Each pot comes with enough powder for 40 servings, so even if you drink one a day, you’ll have a solid supply of energy drinks to last you through at least the next month. If they’re more of an occasional treat, then one of these pots will have you set for ages.

If you’re tempted to try Sneak for the first time with this one, then you might also want to invest in a new Sneak shaker as well. Having said that, if you’ve already got a trusty water bottle that you don’t want to abandon, there’s no reason you couldn’t make the drink in that too. Though the shaker makes it easy for you to mix the water and power without splashing it (or having to stir), it’s still just as easy to drink it out of anything else (except maybe a shoe).

So if you’ve ever found yourself in a tense moment near the end of a battle royale, or have needed your wits about you in the best MOBAs, then you might want to try the new Sneak Energy flavours to stop yourself getting sluggish and lethargic at a critical point in your game.