The Sniper Elite series has always stood out among other Second World War-set games, like Company of Heroes 3, Call of Duty 2, and Hell Let Loose. Centered on a lone OSS operative named Karl Fairburne, it involves sneaking through battlefields and into German bases behind enemy lines, quietly sabotaging and assassinating en route to a climatic ranged kill presented with lovingly rendered bodily destruction. Probably the best entry to the series is Sniper Elite 4, which came out in 2017 and is currently discounted by a massive 90% on Steam right now.

Sniper Elite 4 takes place in Italy, the WW2 game seeing Fairburne assist the country’s resistance movement with his talents for subterfuge and murder. As in other Sniper Elite games, this involves traversing levels from a third-person perspective, attempting to move unnoticed through enemy ranks or fighting with a range of small arms and explosives if caught. When Fairburne does find an assassination target, the game asks players to factor the character’s heart beat and environmental factors like wind speed into account in order to successfully snipe from a distance. Here, and in Fairburne’s stealth kills, the series’ well-known, Mortal Kombat-style x-ray visual mode comes into play, showing exactly how an enemy has been wounded in gruesome detail.

Sniper Elite 4 currently holds a 91% or Very Positive rating on Steam based on 48,839 reviews. While its follow-up, 2022’s Sniper Elite 5, may be newer, it isn’t quite as popular, its Steam rating sitting at 82%—still Very Positive—in comparison.

If you want to see what the fuss is about, now’s the time. Sniper Elite 4 is 90% off until tomorrow on Steam, which brings its price down to $5.99 USD / £3.99. Grab a copy right here.

