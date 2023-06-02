One of the greatest war games ever is 60% off

Sniper Elite 5 is one of the best war games of the last decade. It looks terrific – that detailed, lush European countryside contrasting perfectly with the series’ trademark gore effects – and it consistently blends tense sneaking sections with spectacular, long-range gun battles. At just over a year old, the opportunity to get Sniper Elite 5 with any kind of money off is worth seizing. But at a massive 60% discount right now on Steam, this is definitely a shot you can’t afford to miss.

Launching all the way back in 2005, Sniper Elite remains the war game of choice for those seeking something more intricate and perhaps cerebral than Call of Duty and Battlefield. Imagine the modern Hitman games combined with ‘One Shot, One Kill’ from CoD 4, or perhaps Metal Gear Solid meets the big set pieces from Uncharted. Oh, and you can shoot Adolf Hitler in the testicles. That, surely, is worth the price of admission alone.

Sniper Elite 5 is on sale on Steam for $19.99 (£17.99), down from $49.99 (£44.99), a huge 60% price drop. You can also get the Deluxe Edition, which includes weapon packs, character skins, and DLC season passes for $39.99 (£34.99) down from ($79.99) £69.99, representing an almost equally tasty 50% discount.

The sale runs until June 8, so you’d better get on over to Steam as fast as possible. You can find the Sniper Elite 5 sale right here. And if this is your first time with Sniper Elite (the plot is loosely connected, but you can kind of jump in anywhere) take advantage of the highly customizable weapon and physics settings to make it a little simpler – missing your headshots over and over again, only because you’ve not had chance to learn all the game’s intricate systems, isn’t any fun.

