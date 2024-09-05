For all that we talk about there being more to videogames than just a never-ending parade of ultraviolence, sometimes you do need to open a game and watch the claret spray out in gruesome arcs. That’s why titles like Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts are such surprisingly chill experiences, where you can indulge one of the purest joys in gaming at your own pace. If that sounds like your thing, then you can grab it for free right now over on the Epic Games Store.

Released back in 2019, Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts is a stealth game that has you working your grim, murderous art for the finest of reasons – getting paid. You’ll complete various contracts, each with their own monetary rewards and additional payouts for achieving different objectives, with tons of missions to play through. Developer Underdog Studio intends for this to be a game you play over and over again, with loads of options to choose from in how you take down your targets.

Of course, you’re a sniper first and foremost so most often you’ll be want to find somewhere high up and far away so you can aim, take a breath, and safely snap off a fatal round. Despite that, there’s a full stealth system at work so you can get up close and personal with your foes – should that be the optimal route you want to take. You also get a bevy of different gadgets to better control the battlefield, from drones to sniper turrets and gas grenades.

If all that sounds like your jam then you’re in luck as you can get it for free right now. You can also get Football Manager 2024 at the same time for nothing, letting you become the boss of your own soccer team as you oversee every decision on your journey to the top of the league tables. With an enhanced match engine, new tactical options, and much more – this is one of the most addictive and slick management games you can play.

Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts and Football Manager 2024 are free to keep until Thursday September 12. Head over to the Epic Games Store to nab them both before your time runs out.

