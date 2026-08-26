Solasta 2 is bringing timed democracy to the RPG with a brand-new multiplayer mode

Solasta 2 is introducing a multiplayer co-op mode to its turn-based RPG next month, but you need to be careful with your loot.

A new multiplayer mode is coming to Solasta 2 next month, allowing players to invite friends into their world, vote on important game decisions, and, depending on how sneaky they are, vacuum up all the loot without anyone noticing. Solasta 2 multiplayer will be available from Thursday, September 10, and is a free update for anyone who owns the game.

A lot of effort went into creating a more communal, tabletop experience with this multiplayer inclusion - it isn't just a case of throwing a bunch of players into a game and saying "have at it." There's a sense of democracy to the decisions you encounter, and, as with most of these things, there's joy to be found in the mistakes you make.

Additional players can choose to control one of the existing Solasta 2 companions, or import someone of their own making, and everyone can move freely around any given location. When it comes to dialogue choices, everyone in the party gets a vote, with the most popular choice getting locked in after a short delay.

Combat remains a familiar affair, with each player taking control of their character during the turn-based fights, so you'll have to plan moves ahead of time and try to wrangle some sort of plan. It reminds me of sitting around a table playing D&D, attempting to talk my barbarian friend down from simply rushing in head-first. It never worked.

Perhaps the most interesting thing, though, is the fact that loot is not automatically shared between your party, and any player opening a container has dibs on whatever they like from inside. Do you tell everyone what you found, or do you squirrel it away for a rainy day? We all know that one player who loves to hoard, so make sure you keep an eye on them when the multiplayer update from Solasta 2 comes out next month.