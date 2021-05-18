DnD-based RPG Solasta leaves Early Access and hits Game Pass next week

Solasta: Crown of the Magister might not have the authentic Dungeons & Dragons lore of, say, Baldur’s Gate 3, but its faithful take on the SRD 5.1 rules has been scratching a very specific type of itch for fans of tabletop RPG games. The devs previously announced that the release date out of Early Access would land in May, but now we know that Solasta is also hitting Game Pass on day one.

Solasta 1.0 launches on May 27 for Steam, GOG, and Xbox Game Pass for PC. Game Pass has got a big helping of stuff for fans of DnD and RPGs in general over the next couple of months. We’re also getting SpellForce 3: Soul Harvest on May 27, and Dark Alliance will come to the subscription service on its launch day, June 22.

If you’re looking for more justifications to get into PC Game Pass, PCGN office favourite SnowRunner just hit the service, and on May 20 we’re getting Secret Neighbor and the day one launch of The Wild at Heart.

On May 21. fishing sim The Catch: Carp & Coarse Fishing and EA’s brawler Knockout City both arrive. On May 25, we’ll get goofball shark RPG, Maneatear, and on May 27, we’ll get yet another way to play Slime Rancher.

Prepare the welcome wagonhttps://t.co/QbuhNjQIGN pic.twitter.com/7MlyHyXdWx — Xbox Game Pass For PC (@XboxGamePassPC) May 18, 2021

Check out some free PC games if you’re looking for more ways to play without breaking the bank.