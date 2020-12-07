Faithful D&D adaptation Solasta gets a major update next week

RPGs based on Dungeons & Dragons’ fifth edition ruleset currently available in Steam Early Access might seem like an extremely specific genre, and while Baldur’s Gate 3 is still currently the king of that particular niche, it’s not the only game in town. Solasta: Crown of the Magister aims to be an ultra-faithful rendition of the current D&D rules, and it’s getting a major update in December.

Solasta’s Winter Update launches on December 14, alongside the game’s DRM-free release on GOG. The update introduces a new area and new set of quests, as well as new monsters, including a rather vicious-looking minotaur. You can see more on the official site.

The update also lets you hide during combat or add poison to your weapon, and makes some refinements to the hunger system so it’ll be easier to manage. There’s a big overhaul to the lighting system that brings it more in line with the tabletop rules, so that dim light and darkvision both have their proper effects.

You can check out our Solasta Early Access review for some impressions of the game in its launch state – in short, it’s a terrific tactical adaptation of the tabletop rules, though something like Baldur’s Gate 3 is still going to be your go-to if you’re looking for a strong narrative.

