I don’t blame you for never hearing of Solium Infernum. Despite being an excellent 4X blend of Civilization and Cities Skylines 2, 2024 has been such a stacked year for videogames that it completely went under the radar. Palworld, Once Human, The First Descendant, Helldivers 2, and Shadow of the Erdtree are just some of the games dominating discussion this year, but that’s why I’m here to tell you about a truly excellent strategy game you missed. Swapping large-scale battles for demonic politics and paranoia, Solium Infernum is currently 40% off on Steam, and absolutely no one is playing it.

Set in the bowels of Hell, you join a cast of politically savvy archfiends in Solium Infernum. Lucifer has skipped town, leaving a colossal power vacuum in his wake that you, or one of the many other demons with a thirst for dominance, desperately want control over. Each demon has its own strengths and weaknesses that you need to use or abuse, depending on who’s on your side, via political machinations, battles, and a sprinkling of dark magic. All of this combines into a 4X strategy game that takes cues from Civilization, but also embodies the eye for minutiae needed in Cities Skylines 2.

All of your decisions matter in Solium Infernum, even if you don’t realize it until countless turns have passed. Insulting a rival archfiend can lead to war, announcing your plans can set up a Littlefinger-style long play or immediately blow up in your face, and those metaphorical chess pieces you’ve set up can decide if you win the game. You don’t command huge armies, though; instead, your main weapons are diplomacy, deceit, and devilish rituals. Solium Infernum is a truly reactive and far-reaching test of wills, and you need to play it.

All of this combines into a game unlike anything I’ve ever seen, and I doubt you have either. Solium Infernum is barely cresting 150 players as I write this, and that’s a thunderous shame. This is a game that takes the formula of Civilization and simplifies it without sacrificing complexity, and it’s absolutely deserving of more players.

There’s even another archfiend you can play as in some Solium Infernum DLC and a free update that further enhances the game, giving you plenty more to play around with.

Our 9/10 Solium Infernum review sings the praises of this genre-defining experience, calling it “a game of intellect, patience, and observation” with thrilling mechanics and ingenious, abstract ideas. Don’t just take our word for it though, as with over 1,000 Steam user reviews Solium Infernum sits at a ‘very positive’ 87% on the Valve platform, despite the lack of players.

Solium Infernum is currently 40% off on Steam during the Tacticon 2024 event, so expect to pay $23.99 / £20.10 until Thursday July 25. If you’re unsure, there’s a free demo on the Valve storefront right here.

