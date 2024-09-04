Son and Bone feels like Doom with dinos, and it’s out now on Epic

Slick-talking sheriff? Check. Dinosaurs? Check. Miniguns? Check. Heavy rock music? Check. Aliens? Check. Good, it looks like we’ve got all the ingredients together for Son and Bone, a ludicrous new boomer shooter that’s just dropped on the Epic Games Store. With its Doom-style action and dino-infested alien world, this could be one of the year’s weirdest and most badass FPS games.

Reminiscent of FPS games like Turok or even the spinoff game of Peter Jackson’s King Kong movie, Son and Bone gives you a vast arsenal of weapons and asks you to slay various types of dinosaurs. From dual pistols, to snipers, to miniguns, there are plenty of ways to decimate some dinos.

You play as sheriff Sam Judge, a character that wouldn’t feel out of place in a Red Dead game, who finds himself transported to a strange, alien planet. As he traverses this world, he’ll encounter enemies of increasing size, strength, and seemingly weirdness – brief gameplay snippets and screenshots show bipedal lizards with bionic weapon arms, a dragon, and actual humanoid aliens.

As well as the gunplay there are some brutal finisher moves that can be pulled off when in close proximity to your target. From decapitating a brachiosaurus to stabbing a triceratops with its own horn, it’s pretty gruesome. Its gameplay trailer also shows off a fury mode that sees you pound dinos into a prehistoric pulp and there’s a grapple hook-esque piece of gear that lets you swing around certain areas.

Visually, Son and Bone isn’t going to win any awards, if I’m honest. But who cares when you’re firing a rocket launcher at a T-rex?

Son and Bone is out now on the Epic Games Store for $29.99/ £23.79.

