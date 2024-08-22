How much are you willing to pay for DLC? Naturally, it varies depending on what’s being offered – something as significant as Cyberpunk 2077’s Phantom Liberty is going to cost more than new building facades and road decals in Cities Skylines 2. But ever since the Oblivion horse armor, the debate about what’s fair and typical for downloadable content has continued to raged. Now the developer behind Songs of Conquest, the superlative strategy and 4X game with rave reviews on Steam, is opening it to the floor. With the upcoming, story-focused Rise Eternal DLC on the way, creator Lavapotion asks players to decide how much they should pay.

Arriving into 1.0 in May of this year, Songs of Conquest is a turn-based 4X game inspired by ‘90s classics like Age of Wonders and Master of Magic. Choose a faction, explore a varied map complete with different biomes, wage war, and build an empire while breathing in the beautiful throwback visuals and animations. Of the more than 7,000 Steam user reviews posted for Songs of Conquest, a seriously impressive 86% are positive. If you’re looking for a great strategy game while we wait on the Civilization 7 release date, Songs of Conquest is certainly worth your time.

And now, with the new Rise Eternal DLC on the way, Lavapotion is canvassing its community to find the fairest cost. “We would like to get your help with figuring out the price for the DLC,” the developer says. “It’s very important for us to get this right, and all replies matter.”

Rise Eternal contains new map objects, a new campaign with four maps, new discoverable artifacts, and a new ‘wielder,’ which serve as commander or hero units and provide buffs for your general troops.

Lavapotion has created a simple poll and asks players to vote on whether the DLC should be $4.99, $5.99, $6.99, or $7.99. If you want to have your say, just head here. There’s no release date for Rise Eternal yet, but allowing the community to vote on the price is bound to spark some positivity.

