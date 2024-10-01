Songs of Conquest is a 4X game wearing its inspirations on its sleeve. Between Heroes of Might and Magic and Civilization 6, it’s clear where this beloved new entry in the genre gets its framework from. That stops at the visuals though, as Songs of Conquest deftly blends stunning pixel art with modern lighting and effects. Since launching out of early access this year, all of this has proved to be a winning combination. Now developer Lavapotion has just dropped a free update, alongside a hefty 50% off sale. So if you’re yet to try the ‘very positive’ rated Steam strategy hit, now’s the time.

Songs of Conquest now has an entirely new game mode at no additional cost. Called Mixed Factions, you can now use all troops and settlements from any faction in your growing 4X game army. Instead of razing settlements to the ground and converting them to your cause, you now take them over as they are. So even if you start as the knightly Arleons, you can soon team up with the swamp-dwelling frog people or armies of the undead. In short: every faction and unit is yours to command.

The new game mode also means some big changes to essence. In the Songs of Conquest base game, essence is divided into five types, each helping different wielders cast spells in combat. You need to generate the resource via units themselves or at the start of your turn, and now “you can create armies that generate combinations previously unattainable,” according to Lavapotion.

That’s not all either, as there are two new maps – Unexpected Allies and Under One Banner – specifically designed for the Mixed Factions game mode. These maps have quick access to multiple factions, making them the perfect testing ground for the new mechanics.

“So why did we do this update?” Lavapotion muses. “It’s simply fun. Whether you’re a newcomer to Songs of Conquest or a seasoned player, this new game mode offers fresh and exciting possibilities.”

Since Songs of Conquest’s 1.0 launch earlier this year developer Lavapotion has been incredibly busy. Update 1.2 Bridge Burner dropped in September, with Lavapotion improving AI turn speed, upgrading the map editor, and implementing balance adjustments. Lavapotion even surveyed the community on how much the upcoming Rise Eternal DLC should cost, saying “It’s very important for us to get this right.”

Lavapotion has launched the Songs of Conquest Mixed Factions update on Steam for free alongside a 50% off sale until Monday October 14, so expect to pay $17.49 / £14.75 before then. You can find the game on Steam here.

