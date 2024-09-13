Songs of Conquest has been one of the biggest surprises of the year so far. A fantasy strategy game that pulls from Heroes of Might and Magic, Songs of Conquest stands alongside fresh entries to the genre like Manor Lords, Frostpunk 2, and Age of Mythologies: Retold to make 2024 outstanding for anyone looking for new options to explore. Now, good news has just arrived for fans of the game who have wrung a lot of enjoyment from it already as a new update has launched that should help provide another reason to jump back in.

Songs of Conquest creator Lavapotion has continued to work on the 4X game since it hit 1.0 this summer. A new Steam update post states that Update 1.2, dubbed Bridge Burner, has been launched while the team continues to “[prepare] for some big, exciting updates in the future.” While “an announcement is on the horizon” regarding those updates, Bridge Burner is already here and contains a number of important improvements.

The biggest among these is a significant increase in AI turn speed, which sees automated turns becoming faster by up to “30-80% depending on the map.” Bridge Burner also expands Songs of Conquest’s map editor with new tools, and it comes with a balance adjustment that focuses on initiative for a variety of different troop types.

Update 1.2, Bridge Burner, is out now. Even before this update, Songs of Conquest has garnered acclaim. It currently holds an 86% or Very Positive rating on Steam based on 8,038 user reviews. If this has you interested, you can grab a copy right here.

