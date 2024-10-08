Songs of Conquest is clearly borrowing a lot from the turn-based tactics of Heroes of Might and Magic, alongside the 4X scale and decision-making of Civilization, but it still manages to do its own thing. With an incredibly strong 86% positive rating from over 8,000 reviews, the pixel-infused 4X game has been quietly getting better thanks to a series of impressive updates. Now there’s fresh DLC on the way, and it’s giving us entirely new ways to play.

Called Songs of Conquest Vanir, this upcoming DLC does what 4X games do best: give you even more factions to play with. Not only will you control the titular Vanir, inspired by Viking and Scandinavian folklore, but you’ll also get five new conquest and two new challenge maps.

The Vanir DLC also comes with nine new Wielder units. These use Song of Conquest’s resource, The Essence, and are some of the most powerful in the game. The Vanir have embraced their animalistic side, so a lot of units can also transform into deadly creatures. They can be bears or hulking monstrosities, so it’s up to you to decide if you want to let the rage take over, or have more control.

As a fan of all things Druid, the Vanir are my exact kind of faction. Nothing beats stomping around as an Owlbear in Baldur’s Gate 3, so having the opportunity to take that thrill to an even larger battlefield is properly enticing.

That’s not all coming to Songs of Conquest, though, as Lavapotion shares a new roadmap. Not only are we getting Vanir, but free artifact sets and conquest maps are planned for the same time. Then in summer 2025 we can expect the Roots DLC, filled with deadly plant life thanks to what seems to be another new faction. There’s one more faction planned for winter 2025, and conquest maps throughout the year as well.

Lavapotion is aiming for the Songs of Conquest Vanir DLC to drop in winter 2024, with the Rise Eternal story DLC pushed back to a later date. You can wishlist it here.

If you’re yet to try Lavapotion’s beloved 4X entry, the new Songs of Conquest mixed factions update is here alongside a Steam sale. Here, very single faction is available on the map, so instead of completely assimilating units, you’ll control members of different factions as you expand.

