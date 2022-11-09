Want to know who the Sonic Frontiers characters and cast are, including the playable characters? Most of the time in the Sonic series, you see a whole bunch of pals he has made in the last 30 years of platform games in an effort to stop Dr. Eggman’s evil schemes, but very occasionally, you only see a handful. Sonic Frontiers marks one of those times, as Sonic gets separated from Amy and Tails as they investigate the whereabouts of the Chaos Emeralds.

The other constant in Sonic’s 30-year history is that voice actor talent comes and goes without warning, and in the case of Sonic Frontiers, there’s a somewhat surprising change to one mainstay character’s voice. So check out the Sonic Frontiers characters and cast below to see which voice actors are returning to previous roles and who is brand new to the series.

All Sonic Frontiers characters and voice actors

Here are the Sonic Frontiers characters and cast:

Sonic the Hedgehog – Roger Craig Smith

– Roger Craig Smith Miles ‘Tails’ Prower – Colleen O’Shaughnessey

– Colleen O’Shaughnessey Knuckles the Echidna – Dave B. Mitchell

– Dave B. Mitchell Amy Rose – Cindy Robinson

– Cindy Robinson Dr. Ivo ‘Eggman’ Robotnik – Mike Pollock

– Mike Pollock Sage – Ryan Bartley

– Ryan Bartley Big the Cat – Kyle Hebert

None of the returning cast who appear in the main story are particularly surprising inclusions, as they are series staples. You don’t see Knuckles initially, but you can see how he got captured in the Sonic Frontiers Prologue: Divergence video above. While Dr. Eggman is still a bad guy, it’s Sage that Sonic will clash with most frequently as she controls the polygonal enemies. Sonic Frontiers also marks the first canonical return of Big the Cat since Sonic Heroes. Here he teaches you how to fish to earn tokens while acting as a vendor to redeem them.

As for the voice actors themselves, most of them are returning to familiar roles. Roger Craig Smith has been the go-to Sonic voice since Sonic Colors. Colleen O’Shaughnessey is the current voice for Tails in the most recent Sonic games and movies, but also Sora Takenouchi in the Digimon: Digital Monsters English dub and Ino Yamanaka in the English version of Naruto. Cindy Robinson is the current voice of Amy Rose, with other voice credits including Lady Butterfly in Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, and Detective Anaya in the Mass Effect series. Sonic fans will likely recognise Mike Pollock, who has voiced Dr. Eggman in every Sonic game and cartoon since 2003’s Sonic X anime series.

Dave B. Mitchell is the voice of Knuckles in a few more recent spinoffs, but Sonic Frontiers marks his debut in the main series. His other credits include Shocker in Insomniac’s Spider-Man and as both Geras and Sektor in Mortal Kombat 11. Meanwhile, Kyle Hebert is the new voice of Big the Cat, previously voiced by Jon St. John of Duke Nukem fame. Kyle is no stranger to voice acting, as he is the English voice actor for Gohan, the Narrator, and the Ox-King in all recent Dragon Ball dubs. Finally, the new antagonist Sage is voiced by Ryan Bartley. Her previous credits include lots of anime dubs, such JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure and Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, as well as the voice of Chastity McBryde in Marvel’s Avengers.

Who are the Sonic Frontiers playable characters?

Sonic is the only playable character in Sonic Frontiers. You find Amy, Knuckles, and Tails trapped in digital prisons on your journey across the various open zones, restoring them gradually using personalised Memory Tokens. Since Dr. Eggman seems stuck in Cyberspace, Sage takes on the mantle of Sonic’s primary adversary.

Those are all of the Sonic Frontiers characters and cast. In order to help each of Sonic’s friends escape their digital prison, you need to collect Memory Tokens from each of the open world game zones. This can be quite a tricky ordeal if you’ve not finished filling in each Sonic Frontiers map. For those nostalgic for Sonic Adventure 2’s fabulously cool footware, our Sonic Frontiers Soap Shoes guide has instructions to grab a pair in the new game.