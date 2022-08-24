Sonic Frontiers system requirements demand the most popular Nvidia GPU

You'll need an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 6GB graphics card to meet the Sonic Frontiers system requirements, which should be easy for many a gaming PC

The Sonic Frontiers system requirements have been partially revealed ahead of the game’s November release date, giving us some idea what kind of hardware you’ll need to join the titular hedgehog on his upcoming open-world adventure. This could be the most demanding Sonic the Hedgehog game to date, with developer Sonic Team assigning the most popular Nvidia GPU to the minimum specs.

That’s right, you’ll need an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 to meet the Sonic Frontiers system requirements, the 6GB model specifically. It’s currently unclear what kind of resolution, settings, and frame rate you can expect from this pixel pusher, but hopefully we’ll learn all of that closer to launch.

You won’t need the best gaming CPU in your system to get Sonic Frontiers up and running, far from it, as any processor comparable to the aged Intel Core i7 3770 should be plenty powerful. Just don’t forget to pair it with 8GB of RAM, and clear 28GB of storage space on your gaming PC to install the game.

Minimum Recommended
CPU Intel Core i7 3770 TBC
RAM 8GB TBC
GPU Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 TBC
VRAM 6GB TBC
Storage 28GB 28GB

