How to unlock all Sonic Racing Crossworlds characters and tracks

How do you unlock all Sonic Racing Crossworlds characters and tracks? If you're diving into the blue hedgehog's newest lightning-fast kart racer, it's reasonable to want to know how you can gain access to every racer and track in the game.

Luckily, unlocking all of the characters and tracks in Sonic Racing Crossworlds can be done on any difficulty and requires you to meet certain completion criteria. It'll take some time investment, but it shouldn't pose too much trouble so long as you're willing to put in the effort. Getting every character in the racing game gives you loads of choice when tackling each Grand Prix.

All tracks in Sonic Racing Crossworlds and how to unlock them

Here's every Grand Prix and track in the base game, as well as their unlock conditions. More Grand Prix will be unlocked later as part of the Season Pass schedule.

Donpa Grand Prix

Unlocked automatically.

E-Stadium

Rainbow Garden

Water Palace

Wisp Grand Prix

Unlocked automatically.

Metal Harbor

Sand Road

Colorful Mall

Boom Boo Grand Prix

Unlocked automatically.

Mystic Jungle

Apotos

Wonder Museum

Pumpkin Grand Prix

Unlocked automatically.

Crystal Mine

Ocean View

Pumpkin Mansion

Coral Grand Prix

Unlocked automatically.

Urban Canyon

Market Street

Coral Town

Crystal Grand Prix

Unlocked automatically.

Blizzard Valley

Radical Highway

Chao Park

Egg Grand Prix

Unlocked by completing the six prior Grand Prix on any difficulty. You do not need to come in first place.

Donpa Factory

Aqua Forest

Eggman Expo

Secret Grand Prix

Unlocked by getting first place in all seven prior Grand Prix on any difficulty. You do not have to place first in each race as long as you place first overall at the end of the Grand Prix. If you perform poorly in a race, just use your Donpa Tickets to retry them until you place high enough to keep you in the lead.

Kronos Island

Northstar Islands

White Space

How to unlock Super Sonic in Sonic Racing Crossworlds

Sonic Racing Crossworlds features a wide variety of beloved Sonic characters right out of the gate, but there are a lot of DLC characters planned for the game in the future, including many from completely different IPs, such as Spongebob, Minecraft, and even Pac-Man.

While those future characters will require you to purchase the Season Pass, there's only one secret unlockable character in Sonic Racing Crossworlds. So, if you want the speediest guy around, you'll want to unlock Super Sonic.

To unlock Super Sonic, you'll need to defeat every rival at least once. Rivals are selected at the beginning of each Grand Prix, meaning you'll need to beat a minimum of 23 Grand Prix to beat each of them.

Note that you don't necessarily need to place first to beat a rival - you simply need to place higher than they do. However, they're typically the most aggressive racers in the Grand Prix, so you'll probably still want to aim for first or second place in each race to be safe.

When you've beaten all 23 rivals, you'll gain access to Super Sonic, who has incredible speed and complete invincibility, meaning he won't lose rings or take damage from items. As such, he's only playable in offline Grand Prix, so you won't be able to take him into online races.

Now that you've unlocked every track and character in Sonic Racing Crossworlds, maybe try jumping into the Time Trials to truly test your mettle ahead of the release of other upcoming games you're excited for.