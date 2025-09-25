The Sonic Racing CrossWorlds system requirements aren't too demanding for anyone keen to jump into Sega's new kart racing game. Following fresh marketing shots fired directly at Nintendo and Mario Kart (what decade is it again?), Sonic Racing CrossWorlds is out now, and you won't need an overpowered gaming PC to play it.

As you may expect, you won't need the best graphics card on our buying guide to run Sonic Racing CrossWorlds, so you can breathe a sigh of relief if you're running an older gaming PC or laptop. What's more, the requirements for this game even provide performance targets, so you can know what resolution and frame rate to expect if you're firing this game up on basic specs. Meanwhile, if you're hoping to play it on Valve's gaming handheld, the Sonic Racing CrossWorlds Steam Deck rating has already been revealed, so head on over to that guide to get the full lowdown.

Here are the Sonic Racing CrossWorlds system requirements for PC:

Minimum (1080p, 30fps, low) Recommended (1080p, 60fps, high) OS Windows 10 Windows 11 GPU Nvidia GeForce GTX 1630

AMD Radeon R9 380 Nvidia GeForce RTX 1660 Ti

AMD Radeon RX 5600 XT VRAM 4GB (Nvidia)

6GB (AMD) 6GB CPU Intel Core i5 3470

AMD Ryzen 3 1200 Intel Core i7 8700K

AMD Ryzen 5 2600 RAM 12GB 12GB Storage 20GB 20GB

The Sonic Racing CrossWorlds minimum requirements demand either an AMD Radeon R9 380 or the rarely seen Nvidia GeForce GTX 1630 as an entry-level GPU. You'll need to pair one of these cards with an Intel Core i5 3470 or AMD Ryzen 3 1200 CPU, and you'll also need 12GB of RAM.

These specs are extremely low by modern standards. Even for games that aren't overly demanding on the graphical front, we expect to see cards like the GTX 1060 or 1660 - yes, the GTX 1630 is slower than the GTX 1060, despite the bigger number overall.

Moving on to the Sonic Racing CrossWorlds recommended specs, these jump up to around where we would have expected the minimum to sit. You'll need an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Ti or AMD Radeon RX 5600 XT alongside an Intel Core i7 8700K or AMD Ryzen 5 2600. The RAM requirement does not change.

As we've already pointed out, these specs are stated as being for the open network test that took place last month, but no changes have been made since it ended, leading us to believe these are still the expected system requirements, given the launch is right around the corner.

As for the Sonic Racing CrossWorlds download size, it's listed at 20GB, which is more than double the size we saw advertised during the open network test, but still way smaller than most modern triple-A games. You also won't need an SSD to run the game, but we still recommend taking a look at our best gaming SSD guide if you're still using old-school mechanical storage.

Playing racing games on PC is best done with one of the best PC controller picks from our buying guide rather than with a mouse and keyboard. Likewise, you can check out our best gaming headset guide if you want to lock in to what is sure to be another fantastic Sonic game soundtrack

Have you played any of the previous Sonic racing games, or will CrossWorlds be your first?