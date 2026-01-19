One dedicated fan remakes Sonic the Hedgehog's weirdest game for PC, and it's my childhood dream come true

Everyone has a favorite Sonic the Hedgehog game. For me, it's Sonic Heroes, closely followed by Shadow the Hedgehog. If you're a more recent fan, Shadow Generations is a solid pick. One game that never really makes it onto anyone's 'top ten Sonic games' list, however, is Sonic and the Black Knight, a bizarre, medieval-set Wii exclusive that cast the Blue Blur as a mighty hero bound to defeat the titular evildoer. It is, however, one of my favorites, and a new mod is bringing it to PC. The trailer even has Knight of the Wind, and honestly, I think I might actually be crying. That or I'm sweating because I'm too excited. TMI either way.

Enter Project Reforged, a fan remake that "reimagines the original" Sonic the Hedgehog game "while staying faithful to its core spirit." Created by 'Besky,' it's described as being more than just a "visual upgrade," and is instead "focused on delivering a smoother, more responsive, and more modern take on the Black Knight gameplay through updated systems and new content."

That's likely music to your ears: it's no secret that Sonic and the Black Knight was incredibly janky - especially when it came to actually wielding swords which, given it's a fantasy game about King Arthur, is pretty important.

The entire Misty Lake zone (the tutorial area) is currently available to play, but note that it's very much in alpha form. Besky warns that there are "bugs" as well as some "missing features," but you'll be able to try five stages and two bosses in the demo. There's King Arthur on his noble black steed, as well as a never-seen-before battle with Sir Galahad (or Silver the Hedgehog, the flying psychic furball from Sonic 2006), which Besky has created from the ground up. As a Silver fan, I'm very, very excited about that one.

But there's also a new parry mechanic, which I'm excited to see in action. I believe we catch a glimpse of it during the warthog charge in the video below (~0.17). I doubt it'll offer Dark Souls levels of difficult, but it's a new layer to the gameplay that should help the boss fights.

"The big day has finally arrived for me, and I'm presenting the first alpha demo for Project Reforged," Besky writes on X. "This demo has reached this level thanks to your wonderful feedback so I'm counting on your continued support. Hope you like it."

Hello everyone, the big day has finally arrived for me, and I'm presenting the first alpha demo for Project Reforged. This demo has reached this level thanks to your wonderful feedback so I'm counting on your continued support. Hope you like it 🙂https://t.co/EGmq62HaNx pic.twitter.com/yPUF2WRNvU - Besky | Project Reforged (@BlindRedDog) January 17, 2026

Besky's Sonic and the Black Knight remake mod is out in alpha right now. Expect some bugs and unfinished features, with later levels set to arrive further down the line. You can download it for free here.

I think about a Sonic Heroes PC port at least once a day - it's literally my Roman Empire. Sonic and the Black Knight, however, holds a special place in my heart because it was both high fantasy (my personal favorite genre) and a whole new look for the series. My childhood self couldn't get enough of it, even if the Lancelot fight kicked my ass more times than I'd like to admit.

I'm glad there's some Galahad representation, and I can't wait to take on Percival, Lancelot (audible shivers), and Gawain all over again. Black Knight, I'm coming for you, and I'm not 13 anymore.