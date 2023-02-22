Sons of the Forest release time – here’s when horror game hits Steam

The Sons of the Forest release time is upon us, as Endnight brings its latest horror game to Steam Early Access. Here’s when Sons of the Forest launches on PC.

Sons of the Forest release time - here's when horror game hits Steam: A person in a metal mask swings a club over their head in PC horror game Sons of the Forest

Published:

Sons of the Forest

Round up the firewood, sharpen your axe, and get ready to pummel some mutants. The Sons of the Forest release time is just about here, with developer Endnight planning to drop its new horror game onto Steam Early Access so players can test, try, and help iterate on it ahead of a full launch. With new weapons, companions, and more-detailed crafting than its 2014 predecessor, we’re all itching for the Sons of the Forest release date. So gather your pals for multiplayer, head over to Valve’s storefront, and get yourself ready – here’s when Sons of the Forest launches on PC and Steam.

Sons of the Forest launches on Steam and PC on February 23 at 10am PST/1pm EST/6pm GMT/7pm CET.

Already the most wishlisted game on Steam, beating even Bethesda’s Starfield, you should find plenty of people to play with once Sons of the Forest arrives. Make sure you get to know the Sons of the Forest map ahead of time. We don’t want you getting lost.

Keep in mind, Sons of the Forest is launching as an early access game, which means certain areas and elements may be unfinished. If it’s a little rough or a little buggy, don’t worry – Endnight has plans.

“There is still so much more we want to add,” the developer explains. “Items, new mechanics, gameplay balance, and more. We didn’t want to delay again so have instead decided to involve the community in the continued development of this project and keep our February 23 release date, but instead release in Early Access.”

YouTube Thumbnail

Speaking of items and gameplay, get yourself survival ready with all the Sons of the Forest weapons. We’ve also tracked down all the Sons of the Forest mutants, so you can find out precisely what you’re up against before you crash land.

More from PCGamesN

After freelancing for Edge and Vice, Ed joined PCGamesN in 2022, where he is symbiotically connected to the news matrix - especially on Fallout: New Vegas mods, GTA 6 release date rumours, Modern Warfare 2 guns, Warzone loadouts, and Red Dead Redemption 2. He's still trying to beat his personal speedrun record for Resident Evil.

Popular now
Network N Media earns commission from qualifying purchases via Amazon Associates and other programs. We include affiliate links in articles. View terms. Prices correct at time of publication.
More stories
More from PCGamesN Follow us for daily PC games news, guides and reviews on Twitter, Facebook, Overwolf, Steam and Google News.