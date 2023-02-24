If you want to know how to recruit Virginia in Sons of the Forest, you’ll need to know how to put your weapons away and tread carefully or you can scare her away. We know that you can frighten off, ignore, or befriend the three-legged lady, and if we’re being honest, the latter is going to be your best choice as you’ll have an extra pair of hands on your side against the hordes of cannibals.

Befriend Virginia in Sons of the Forest, and you can give her a gun and put her to use in combat, just like your other AI companion Kelvin. Neither of these NPCs is completely forced on you in the survival game, though, so you can go it alone if you want. If you could do with the help, then recruiting the three-legged lady to help you protect Kelvin is a great idea, as Kelvin can die in Sons of the Forest. Here are the steps you need to know to answer the question of how to recruit Virginia in Sons of the Forest without scaring her away.

How to get Virginia in Sons of the Forest

Virginia will start to appear on the map fairly early on in the game, and you’ll even see the mutant lady nearby once you embark on finding Team B. If you scare her off, she’ll keep returning sporadically, and you must repeatedly work on gaining her trust. To befriend Virginia, ensure you are not holding a weapon, and approach her slowly. Repeat this each time you see her until you can interact with the three-legged lady. Once you can, you will be able to give her weapons, which she will then use in combat automatically. Unlike Kelvin, though, you can’t ask Virginia to carry out specific commands.

With that, you can recruit Virginia – if you want to. Give her guns or tools, and the three-legged mutant will help you fend off those pesky cannibals. If you need even more help to get through the survival horror game, then get hold of some mates and launch a Sons of the Forest multiplayer server, in which you’ll be able to play with up to seven friends and still have Virginia and Kelvin on your side too – surely you’ll be an unstoppable force against those Sons of the Forest mutants with such a large team.