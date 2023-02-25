Struggling with how to get water in Sons of the Forest? Staying hydrated is paramount when you’re stranded on a deserted island, so finding a reliable way to quench your thirst is crucial if you want to make it past your first day.

You might be tempted to kick off your time in the great outdoors by crafting the best Sons of the Forest weapons you can, but you won’t get very far in Endnight’s survival game without water. Your thirst bar depletes over time, and any drinks you can scavenge from the crash site won’t last long. Here’s a surefire way to get water in Sons of the Forest, so you can extend your playtime in one of the best PC games of 2023.

How to drink water in Sons of the Forest

The best way to get water in Sons of the Forest is to find a river – simply open your GPS tracker and set off for the closest body of water on the Sons of the Forest map. It’s tempting to drink from the shoreline, but saltwater has the opposite effect on your thirst bar, so stick to freshwater rivers and streams. Some players seem to be having trouble drinking with items in hand, so while you shouldn’t have to put things down before you take a sip, it’s an easy solution to the problem. Hide any weapons or items you’re carrying by pressing ‘G’, or ‘M’ to put down your GPS tracker.

You can survive perfectly well with this method of hydration, but it’s not terribly convenient when there are Sons of the Forest mutants on the prowl. That’s where yarrow flowers come in – these will quench your thirst, albeit less so than drinking directly from a water source. They’re somewhat uncommon, but their white buds can easily be seen in the green undergrowth of the forest, so be sure to collect them whenever you see them.

Salmonberries and blueberries are also a way to get water in Sons of the Forest, though these will only do in a pinch given how slowly they refill your thirst bar.

How to collect water in Sons of the Forest

Learning how to get water in Sons of the Forest is crucial for the early game, but once you’ve got yourself a comfortable shelter you probably want to find a way to collect it. Sea turtle shells are large enough to craft into a water collector, which you can place outside to catch rainfall. The shells from snapping turtles aren’t suitable, so don’t bother to kill them if you’re not after their meat.

You can also acquire a flask to collect water in Sons of the Forest after you find the 3D printer. It takes 100ml of printer ink to craft the flask, and once you have it in your possession, you can collect water from any source you’d ordinarily drink from and carry it with you on your travels.

That’s how to get water in Sons of the Forest, so remember to stay hydrated both in and outside of the spooky sandbox game. If you’re looking for more essential tools for survival, the Sons of the Forest shovel location should be your next stop. We’ve also got tips on how to get Virginia, or a Sons of the Forest multiplayer primer if you’d prefer to explore with friends.