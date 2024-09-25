This new Sony OLED gaming monitor is super fast, tuned for pro gamers

Sony just launched the Sony Inzone M10S, a high-performance gaming monitor built with competitive players in mind. This 27-inch OLED display, developed in collaboration with esports team Fnatic, is being touted as “tournament ready.” We’ve not tested it ourselves, but if Sony’s claims hold true, then it’s certainly one of the fastest gaming monitors available today.

Either way, it’s clear this isn’t a display for casual gamers. The Inzone M10S ships with a 480Hz refresh rate and 0.03ms response time, making this 1440p QHD Sony OLED monitor a strong alternative to the MSI MPG271QRX QD-OLED, which is currently in our best gaming monitor guide as our top choice for FPS esports players who want an OLED.

Sony is claiming that the Inzone M10S hits a peak brightness of 1,300 nits and comes with DisplayHDR True Black 400 certification. If the former’s true, then gamers can expect incredibly vibrant colors along with the very dark black levels that OLEDs are famous for. The display also includes two HDMI 2.1 ports and one DisplayPort 2.1 port. There’s also support for Nvidia G-Sync, which should help to provide smoother, tear and stutter-free gameplay.

There are a few tricks that Sony has introduced to appeal to FPS pro gamers in particular. The M10S features a 24.5-inch tournament mode that uses a reduced 1332p resolution but at a 1:1 pixel ratio, so the screen isn’t upscaling the image and introducing a slightly blurry image as a result. You can also select lower resolutions (like 1080p) if you’re used to those, though the image will get progressively smaller as the resolution drops.

There’s also FPS Pro and Pro+ modes that Sony has fine-tuned with Fnatic’s help to sharpen up certain colors in-game. Sony also claims that the FPS Pro+ mode helps to mimic the look of TN LCD panels that are more traditionally used in competitive esports, making for a familiar upgrade path.

The Inzone M10S is available to buy today from Sony directly for $1,099, which puts its price towards the very top-end you’d expect to pay at the moment for a 27-inch OLED. One downside is that Sony is only offering a one year warranty, which for an OLED monitor at this price is pretty mediocre.

It’s also worth pointing out there are several 32-inch 4K 240Hz monitors now available that also offer you the option to switch the resolution to 1080p while upping the refresh rate to 480Hz. A 1080p resolution on a 32-inch screen looks a bit odd but the option’s there. For instance, you could could grab an LG ‎32GS95UE for nearly $100 more than this Sony ($1,196) by clicking this link, or there’s the Asus ROG Swift PG32UCDP for $1,299, which you can buy by clicking this link.

If you’re looking for a relatively budget alternative, however, then the AOC Agon Pro AG276QZD might work. This 27-inch OLED monitor features a 240Hz refresh rate which is still great for FPS gameplay, and while it doesn’t support 480Hz, it’s nearly half the price of the Sony Inzone M10S.