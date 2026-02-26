Bloomberg's Jason Schreier thinks Sony might pull the plug on Playstation's PC ports, putting Wolverine fans in a bind

If a prominent industry insider is correct in his hunch, we might never see Insomniac Games' Marvel's Wolverine hit PC. Jason Schreier believes Sony could be turning its back on the platform, instead opting to keep its big-budget single-player adventures on its tall, white obselisk of a system in the future.

Thanks to a quote that's been doing the rounds today, just one day after we finally got a release date for Insomniac Games' long-awaited (and famously leaked) Wolverine title, PC players are now having to ponder whether they'll ever get a chance to see Logan's adamantium claws shine on their systems in a game with more bite than Marvel Tokon Fighting Souls.

The quote stems from a discussion between Schreier, Kirk Hamilton, and Maddy Myers on this week's Triple Click podcast. Titled "Why Phil Spencer Retired, And What's Next For Xbox," the focus of the hour-long show is very much on the future of the Xbox brand after having lost its long-serving head honcho, Phil Spencer, but the conversation does lightly touch on what that could mean for its famous competitor, Sony, and its Playstation.

With the last few years seeing Playstation's traditionally locked library of games trickle over to PC storefronts, Schreier believes we might have seen the end of Sony "half dipping their toe in the water," despite the success that games like Stellar Blade have seen on PC.

"I think the sense I'm getting is that they're backing away from putting their exclusive console stuff, like traditional single-player titles, on PC," he said, before agreeing with the idea that a theoretical sequel to the Ghost of Tsushima and Ghost of Yotei RPGs could skip PC entirely. While it's not surprising to see the Wolverine release date announcement come without word of a PC version, given Playstation's PC ports tend to drop long after their console counterparts, Jason "wouldn't be surprised" if Wolverine never escapes Sony's big white box.

With a bunch of multiplayer-focused titles under the Playstation Publishing banner, including Marvel Tokon Fighting Souls and Horizon Hunters Gathering, still set to launch on Steam, while the end could be in sight for Sony's single-player adventures on PC, its multiplayer offerings still appear to be gunning for a wider audience. And given the overwhelming success of Helldivers 2, why risk poisoning the well now? Or, well, again. Yes, we still remember the PSN account fiasco, Sony.