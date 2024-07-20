As TennoCon 2024 sees the first Soulframe devstream from Digital Extremes, the fantasy game counterpart to Warframe reveals another of its Ancestors, the wonderfully named Verminia the Rat Witch. The long-awaited MMORPG also gives us a bit more of a look at what we can expect as we step into the shoes of an Envoy tasked with healing the curse of the conquering Ode.

At the debut Soulframe devstream, several of the game’s key developers gathered to give us a look at the world and characters of the fantasy game. The team reiterates that, despite many comparisons to Elden Ring, it’s designed as a more approachable spin on Souls games that still retains a lot of “the deep mechanics and mastery of combat” that has made the FromSoftware series so beloved.

Soulframe’s Ancestors are key characters that you’ll meet throughout your journey, and they act as ways to expand on the world and story while also serving a particular gameplay purpose. Verminia, to hear Digital Extremes tell it, is a ‘Rat Witch.’ In-game, she comes across as a sort of sassy mystic with a French accent who specializes in everything from crafting potions, elixirs, and tinctures to enhancing the customization of cosmetics.

On the way to the encounter with Verminia, we get a look at another terrifying foe. Nimrod is a giant warrior that manipulates thunder and lightning to their whim. Their giant staff acts as a conduit to wield the power of electricity against you, and Digital Extremes teases that they’re a relentless pursuer. “The first encounter with them won’t be the last, so be sure to keep an eye on the sky.”

“The closed testing we’ve been doing with our community has been so impactful,” Soulframe creative director Geoff Crookes says. “We’ve learned a ton, and we continue to listen and learn each day. We’re hoping to open this up to a lot more players this fall. Everything is still rough around the edges, but that’s part of our style – the feedback is important to us, and we really do iterate on it regularly.”

Soulframe Preludes will arrive for public testing in Fall 2024. It’ll allow anyone who’s interested to get their hands on an early version of the game, although you can sign up now if you want to register your name and lock it in ahead of time.

Soulframe Preludes will arrive for public testing in Fall 2024.

