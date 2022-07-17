Soulframe is open-world, with Elden Ring under ‘conversation’

In probably the biggest announcement at Tennocon 2022, Warframe developer Digital Extremes revealed its next game Soulframe – a Studio Ghibli-inspired MMO fantasy game. Now, further details about Soulframe reveal that it’ll be an open-world game at launch – and From Software’s Elden Ring is “a subject of some conversation.”

One of the major announcements at Tennocon was that long-time Warframe director Steve Sinclair was stepping down in favour of Rebecca Ford. PCGamesN spoke with Warframe’s new creative director about the open-world The Duviri Paradox expansion, but Sinclair isn’t leaving Digital Extremes – instead, he’s heading up its new game Soulframe.

In an interview with the Washington Post, Sinclair confirms that Soulframe’s hub world will be open, unlike early Warframe. “I’m chasing that ‘short session but high immersion’ thing where you sign in and you come out of your yurt and you are where you last signed off,” the director confirms. “The world feels like it’s been going on without you.”

Despite the game’s title, Dark Souls “certainly isn’t an inspiration for the initial ideas or what we wanted to do” with Soulframe, Sinclair adds. However, From Software’s more recent Elden Ring “has absolutely been a subject of some conversation,” such as regarding the camera or “how excellent their combat pacing is.” As Sinclair admits, Elden Ring “was absolutely fantastic.”

You can get a taste of the combat in the initial trailer above, but Soulframe is still a long way off. While the team wants to be open, especially with the leadership change on Warframe, Sinclair agrees “it’s way too early to announce Soulframe, actually!”

However, it’s possible that fan testers may be able to play Soulframe within a year, alongside early development streams. “Watch us make the game and get your hands on the rough bits and tell us how you feel,” Sinclair confirms, similar to how Digital Extremes shows off Warframe.

As for Warframe, it’s set to get another expansion before the launch of The Duviri Paradox called Veilbreaker, which is all about Kahl.