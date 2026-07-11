TennoCon 2026's demo is the "darkest Soulframe has ever been," but perhaps the most intriguing, too

In the midst of all things Warframe, Soulframe can sometimes feel like it gets lost at TennoCon. Digital Extremes' highly anticipated fantasy MMO has been lurking in the shadows for a while, with consistent updates transforming it into a very different beast from the game we saw oh so many years ago. This year, however, it's on the main stage at TennoLive, with its own unique devstream during the day, too. With a lengthy new demo featuring Expedition 33 favorites Ben Starr and Jennifer English, we learn a little bit more about the mysterious villain faction, The Ode, and after years of waiting, we're finally getting mounts. Yes, you'll be able to ride the big wolf.

Let's start with access. At the moment, Soulframe Preludes is a closed, invite-only alpha. For TennoCon weekend, however, the doors to Alca are open, and you'll be able to sign yourself up for permanent access to Preludes until the end of the event, and take on a new boss, the Mendicant Reinbreaker.

Back to the mounts, though. As of Fall 2026, you'll be able to summon your own wolf mount, with various customization options. Squad up with your pals to form a pack in multiplayer, and traverse the world with ease. There's a full bonding track with your mount, too, because let's be real, who doesn't want to spend time petting the dog? We're also getting fishing, because what are videogames if not fishing simulators? Skyrim has it. Diablo has it. Even Warfame has it. Now, Soulframe will too, with its own Animal Crossing-esque catch screen to boot.

There's also a brand new Pact (or class), Vadagar. A darker, inverted version of Soulframe's existing Virtues - Courage, Spirit, and Grace - you'll be tapping into Wrath, Doom, and Death this time around, allowing you to wield the magic that's corrupting the Omen Beasts. Digital Extremes' CEO Steve Sinclair says that it'll allow you to "become the monsters that The Ode are creating and use that against them."

As seen in the demo, your kit revolves around various shadowy powers, with slam attacks and the ability to stop enemies in their tracks. By far the most flashy is the ability to summon multiple, goo-spewing versions of the Mendicant Reinbreaker's horse, which you'll be able to use as a mount after you defeat them. There's also the eerie, bonelike sword, which is fully malleable and has extended range.

"This is our Spider-Man 3 update for Soulframe," Sinclair continues, describing it as the movie where "he gets emo and dances." If that doesn't sell it, I don't know what will.

Described by Sinclair as "the darkest Soulframe has ever been," the TennoCon demo, named after its associated Fable, Warsongs, is pretty gritty. Animals get hurt (but thankfully healed back up), and the overall tone is much more grim than the high fantasy feel of previous gameplay. "We talk about the game having optimistic themes," Creative Director Geoff Crookes says, "but to make those stronger, you need contrast. What we want to show [in the demo] is that the player is as susceptible to the poisons in the world as the beasts are that we're there to help.

"What we're also very excited about with this quest is that it's going to give you a better sense of the player's history in the world, but also reinforce the villains and their role." We meet Ben Starr's Tempest Bayor, one of The Ode's loyal servants who has been sent to "remind" Alca of the faction's power.

We then see a flashback from your mother's past, where, after fending off an Ode invasion, she comes face to face with Bayor and his eerie, magical sword. The action flicks to a childhood memory sequence, where the Envoy themself comes across Bayor and The Ode while playing. His voice echoes among the trees, and it fades to white - we're back in the present, and you're fending off the Vadagar corruption that's attempting to overtake your soul while Jennifer English's Empress goads you.

To hold back on the spoilers, we find out the fate of the Envoy's mother, as well as face off against Bayor in the present day. It's far from the happiest quest in the world, but, for me, it is perhaps the most intriguing that we've seen so far.

Digital Extremes hasn't confirmed the Soulframe release date, but as previously mentioned, you can sign up via the game's official website right now to receive permanent access to Preludes. You'll have to do so before 8:59pm PDT / 11:59pm EDT on Sunday, July 12, or 4:59am BST / 5:59am CEST on Monday, July 13 for guaranteed access. The Warsongs update is set for 'Fallish,' so no exact date there.

I've had my reservations about Soulframe. While I love the ideas conceptually, I've felt like previous demos have been disparate parts of a whole, showcasing specific mechanics more than the game itself. Warsongs is the opposite: it's cohesive, exciting, and finally gives us a real look at what the finished product can be. This is easily the most excited I've been; Fallish can't come soon enough.