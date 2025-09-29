Who, or what, built the pyramids? It's the age old question for our times, and one that I recently discussed on a canal boat after drinking numerous pints. We didn't come to a consensus, but I'm of the opinion that they were built by lots and lots of slaves. Developer Campfire Studio, however, presents a different theory: aliens. The studio is blending ancient archaeology with futuristic tech in the next DLC for Soulmask, the hardcore survival game which has ensnared over 700,000 players in early access. What's even more exciting, however, is that this DLC will be joined by v1.0 and the game's full release.

Soulmask has had an incredibly successful early access period. The publisher states that 700,000 players have joined the fun, and 80% of Steam reviews are positive. It's a great place for an indie to be.

Following in the wake of industry titans Rust and Palworld, Soulmask hopes its blend of exciting action and hardcore survival will be enough to stand out. In version 1.0, it's going to split the gameplay into three different modes, Survival, Management, and Hero. They will focus on exploration, tribe building, and high-stakes combat respectively.

In addition to this, tribe AI has been improved, and you can even give your loyal followers orders via voice commands. If you hear your roommate shouting something in Ancient Sumerian later this year, you know why.

The Egyptian DLC looks set to be one of the most rich and exciting additions to the game yet. It adds in multiple gameplay-altering masks based on the Egyptian pantheon of gods, anti-gravity solar ships, and new survival challenges thanks to the scorching desert heat.

Intertwining authentic history with speculative fiction, Soulmask promises one of the most interesting survival games to date. If the revamped survival mechanics can match the slick presentation, this is a game to watch out for.

Soulmask will release v1.0 in Q4 2025. You can buy it in early access on Steam now, for $20.99 / £17.49, 30% off full price. Buy or wishlist it here.

If you like the look of Soulmask but want to wait for 1.0, check out our favorite open-world games here. Alternatively, our list of the best RPGs should have you covered.

What do you make of Soulmask's take on ancient Egypt? Let us know in our community Discord server, where staff and readers get to the bottom of who really built the pyramids.