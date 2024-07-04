Cheating in an online game can cause fairly serious problems. If something becomes overrun by those who refuse to play by the rules it can lead to the online experience being utterly miserable. That’s why it’s entirely understandable for Soulmask to introduce a new anti-cheat system in the latest update – but there’s a few teething issues that are causing problems for players right now.

Update ten for Soulmask has brought a raft of changes for the survival game, such as advanced sticky explosive cans you can craft, new animations, and a few other bits and pieces. The most impactful part right now, however, is related to the anti-cheat system which is designed to cut down on any aberrant behavior that might ruin things for other players.

Most anti-cheat measures that cause issues tend to give messages telling players they’re banned when they’ve done nothing wrong. It can affect any size of game, with even Elden Ring being hit by these messages following the launch of the Shadow of the Erdtree DLC. For Soulmask the issue is somewhat different with the anti-cheat system simply not installing for some players. As the tool is mandatory for accessing official servers, it means those people are simply unable to play right now.

A quick scan of the game’s Steam forums shows many players reporting that they receive an error message when trying to log in – stating that they cannot proceed without the “GameSecurityService” application installed. The problem for these players is that there appears to be no way to prompt a download. The official patch notes simply state that players should “please allow the installation of GameSecurityService when you first enter the official server,” but going by the reports from the community this download and installation isn’t always being triggered.

Currently there is no reported workaround which definitely resolves the problem for players, with some attempting to reinstall the security service manually and others reinstalling the entire game. At the moment, it seems the only thing for affected players to do is to wait for an official workaround or update from Soulmask developer CampFire Studio.

