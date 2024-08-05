A truism in life is that you can’t make everyone happy. Not everyone is going to love what you create and that’ll be the same no matter what you do. Recently, huge survival sim Soulmask has been trying to become a little less tough on players, especially those who are new to the game. A few different patches have made the game less challenging in some areas, and a few fans are worried that this indicates a change in direction for the game. In a recent Q&A held on the Soulmask Discord, developer CampFire Studios is attempting to lay these fears to rest.

The core of the issue is that some players who’ve been brought in to try Soulmask have done so with the promise that it’ll be a brutal, tougher survival game experience. While it remains like that at the moment, there’s a worry among some parts of the community that recent attempts to make the game a smoother, more rounded experience means it’s going to lose its edge.

Thankfully for those fans, the developer has unveiled plans to introduce Hardcore Mode official servers at some point in the future. These should be a much more difficult experience than what is currently available on the main servers, and should test anyone’s survival skills. In addition, a new range of custom options will be released that will let anyone tweak the game’s difficulty to better suit how they want to play.

Away from difficulty, another question prompted the developer to announce a plan to launch PvP seasons, in order to keep the game’s PvP servers active with a healthy player count. It looks like a seasonal model won’t arrive just yet – the developer promises that it’ll be done in full consultation with the community and all options will be considered before implementation – but it does indicate there may be hope for Soulmask PvPers yet.

There’ll also be some experimental features coming to PvP servers in the future. CampFire Studios is keeping exactly what those are close to its chest right now, but states that “more diverse gameplay” is coming.

If you’d like to read the full Q&A session which also drops a few nuggets about mount management, boss health scaling, and more – you can head over to Steam to get the lowdown.

