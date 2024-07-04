Spooky Red Dead Redemption 2 inspired roguelike just got a huge update

There were moments in Red Dead Redemption 2 when I felt like I was in a horror game. When the mist rolls in and my horse is out of ear shot because I’ve strayed too far hunting deer, I feel scared. Carrying the bloody carcass through the dark trees, every sound seems like it signals danger. Soulslinger: Envoy of Death captures those creepy vibes, but I doubt anyone would feel powerless or fearful dashing around its levels and blowing enemies to pieces with a lethal revolver.

Soulslinger: Envoy of Death is an FPS roguelike game where you play as a gunslinger stuck in Limbo. The dead don’t rest, however, and you have to fight a war against The Cartel – a group trying to harvest souls to escape the afterlife. While the game doesn’t have many players, it’s got very positive reviews, so hopefully its big new update can attract some new blood.

There’s a new area to explore in Limbo, the Outskirts. This part of the map leans even more heavily into the game’s Wild West influences. There’s also a new weapon available for you to shoot the Cartel with, the silver defiler. It has a curved projectile that leaves a poisonous patch on the ground that deals massive area of effect damage to enemies in its radius. There are also five new enemies for you to encounter on your runs as well as a new boss, the Revenant Sheriff.

If you like the sound of the new additions to Soulslinger, you can buy the game on Steam, right here. It’s 33% off at the moment $12.05 / £10.04, down from $17.99 / £14.99, but only until Thursday July 11, so be quick. There’s also a free demo you can try out if you’re unsure. You can also read the full update notes, here.

