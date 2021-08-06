A new South Park game is on the way, apparently

It’s been four years since the last South Park game, the fantastic and still relevant superhero parody The Fractured But Whole, and it now looks like there’s a new South Park game coming from creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone – although who’s developing or publishing it is anyone’s guess.

It was announced this week on Bloomberg that the South Park duo of Trey Parker and Matt Stone had signed a huge $900 million deal with Paramount and ViacomCBS to bring a lot of content to their Paramount+ streaming service – including a lot of South Park, such as a new movie, six more seasons of the show, a whopping 14 spin-off features, and “a 3D video game”.

“We do whatever we want, and they are pretty supportive of it,” Matt Stone said of their current situation with South Park. “We’re the luckiest guys in TV in that way.” There was no other information regarding the game in the Bloomberg article, other than that Parker and Stone are financing it themselves – so will likely be even more heavily involved than they were previously.

This does mean, however, that it is completely up in the air whether Ubisoft – who published The Stick of Truth, The Fractured But Whole, and the Phone Destroyer mobile game – will be involved with the new game. Since Stick of Truth developer Obsidian is now owned by Microsoft and Ubisoft San Francisco made the last games, it’s also unclear who is developing the new South Park title.

Looks like the South Park people are working on a new video game. The last two were published by Ubisoft – not clear who's making this one https://t.co/Z1oC1skFtU pic.twitter.com/21SZAqS1BF — Jason Schreier (@jasonschreier) August 5, 2021

Trey Parker and Matt Stone’s original vision for South Park: The Stick of Truth before the game got passed from THQ to Ubisoft was a more Skyrim-like open-world RPG, so it’s possible with the pair calling the shots that this could be a direction they take the new South Park game in – or it could just be another mobile title. The one thing we can probably guarantee is that it’ll likely get delayed a lot.