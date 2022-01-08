Ex-BioShock devs are working on a South Park game

Developer Question is the studio behind The Blackout Club and The Magic Circle and is made up of veterans of the BioShock series and the South Park RPGs – and is now working on a new South Park game, that may even be a multiplayer title.

There hasn’t been much movement on South Park games since the release of Ubisoft’s well-received South Park: The Fractured But Whole RPG in 2017, although the show’s animation studio is apparently working on its own game internally.

Well, fans can look forward to another game coming, as Question just put up a job listing for a lead level designer for an Unreal-powered title “set in the world of South Park”. The listing requires experience with “multiplayer level design work”, so expect the near title to include or be exclusively multiplayer. Question’s previous title The Blackout Club was a co-op game about a bunch of kids sneaking around a suburban neighbourhood, and while that has more of a horror focus that sounds very South Park to me.

It’s worth remembering that Question was founded by developers from Irrational and 2K Marin who worked on the entire BioShock series, including BioShock 2’s director Jordan Thomas. As the job listing itself reminds us, Question also includes veterans who worked on both of the South Park RPGs – Stick of Truth and Fractured But Whole – despite them being made by different studios, so this new South Park game is in experienced hands.

The last South Park game was superhero RPG The Fractured But Whole and that was a lot of fun, so this new game has a high standard to live up to. As for the BioShock series, BioShock 4 is still on the way, it’ll be an open-world game supposedly – and the story may have been taking notes from Half-Life 3.