Special Anime Defense codes September 2024

What are the new Special Anime Defense codes? Another fun anime-themed Roblox game, Anime Special Defense stands out with its colorful neon aesthetics and character drops. By redeeming codes in the game, you can instantly enjoy a whole bunch of helpful rewards even if it’s your first time diving in.

Just like using the latest Anime Defenders codes or Blox Fruits codes, getting free rewards in Anime Special Defense makes the Roblox experience even more of a great time. Let’s get into all of the active bonuses available to redeem right now.

New Special Anime Defense codes

Here’s the full list of working Special Anime Defense codes:

FollowAqxaSpxlsh : 550 Gems, 3 Magic Tokens (NEW)

: 550 Gems, 3 Magic Tokens (NEW) 10mil – 1000 Gems, 5 Magic Tokens (NEW)

– 1000 Gems, 5 Magic Tokens (NEW) HW12 – 2000 Gems, 10 Magic Tokens (NEW)

– 2000 Gems, 10 Magic Tokens (NEW) 30klikes – 550 Gems, 3 Magic Tokens (NEW)

– 550 Gems, 3 Magic Tokens (NEW) Restock! – 1500 Gems, 10 Magic Tokens

– 1500 Gems, 10 Magic Tokens 100k! – 2500 Gems, 30 Magic Tokens

– 2500 Gems, 30 Magic Tokens Future! – 2000 Gems, 20 Magic Tokens

DataFix! – 2000 Gems, 15 Magic Tokens

– 2000 Gems, 15 Magic Tokens 20K! – 1500 Gems, 20 Magic Tokens

– 1500 Gems, 20 Magic Tokens 50KDiscord! – 500 Gem, 5 Rerolls

– 500 Gem, 5 Rerolls 90K! – 1500 Gems, 12 Magic Tokens

– 1500 Gems, 12 Magic Tokens 1MVISITS – 10 Magic Tokens

– 10 Magic Tokens 8klikes – 1000 Gems

– 1000 Gems Sorry! – 1500 Gems

– 1500 Gems Delay – 20 Magic Tokens

– 20 Magic Tokens 12K – 1000 Gems

– 1000 Gems RELEASE – 500 Gems

– 500 Gems 10kfavs – 1000 Gems

– 1000 Gems Invaded! – 1500 Gems, 10 Magic Tokens

Expired codes

Toadboigaming

Gems

YOU

ServerAttack!

GizwopOnTop

Trait

How do I redeem Special Anime Defense codes?

The process to redeem Special Anime Defense codes is one of the easiest we’ve seen on Roblox so far, only requiring you to follow these few steps after launching the game:

After landing in the main hub, walk straight ahead

Turn left

Walk up to the “Codes” NPC They will look like Naruto with “Codes” above their head

The “Codes” menu will pop up instantly

Enter your code into the “Type Code Here…” text box

Select “Redeem”

If correct, you’ll get your rewards right away



How do I get more Anime Special Defense codes?

Using this guide is the best place to find the latest Anime Special Defense codes, as we update it regularly. The next-best place to get more Anime Special Defense codes is on the game’s Discord server. In the dedicated codes channel, new redeemable rewards are dropped.

Occasionally, you might also find rewards on the Special Anime Defense Roblox page or its YouTube Channel. However, as codes for the game expire, it will be tough to keep track of which still work and which don’t.

Because of this, it’s ideal to keep this tested guide at the ready. Since we’ve done all of the trial and error of updating this guide with working codes, you can safely redeem your rewards with the peace of mind knowing they’ll work with no issues.

Now you know about how to redeem Special Anime Defense codes, take a look at what else you can play among the list of best Roblox games. If you feel like trying something new but don’t know what’s yet to come, check out the upcoming PC games for this year and beyond.