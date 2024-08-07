New CS2 rival Spectre Divide is getting its first beta very soon

Just in case you missed the recent fanfare around its reveal, Spectre Divide is an upcoming 3v3, Counter-Strike-style tactical shooter where you control two characters at the same time. Sounds wild, right? Well, you can get a sense of just how wild it is for yourself very soon, as developer Mountaintop has just confirmed when the very first Spectre Divide beta is set to arrive – and it’s just around the corner.

Spectre Divide was revealed last week, and immediately parallels with CS2 and Valorant have been drawn. I was lucky enough to actually get hands-on with Spectre Divide ahead of the reveal, and while I won’t go into massive detail right now, let’s just say I’ve found it hard to stop thinking about it since. The FPS game’s Duality mechanic lets you swap between two characters during a round, giving novices more game time and providing veterans with a tool that they can get super tactical and experimental with.

It also finds itself in an interesting middle ground between the stripped back, gunplay-focused action of Counter-Strike and the ability-heavy, hero shooter vibes of Valorant. With superstar FPS streamer Michael ‘shroud’ Grzesiek on board as an advisor, and Mountaintop devs being self-proclaimed CS lovers, there’s certainly a lot of tactical shooter experience being pumped into this project.

If I’m being honest, it’s one of the freshest new shooters I’ve seen in a while, and I can’t wait to play it again.

While there’s been no mention of a full release date for it yet, Mountaintop has just locked in dates for a closed beta, which you can request to enter through its Steam page here or by watching Spectre Divide streams and crossing your fingers for a key via Twitch Drops.

The Spectre Divide closed beta will run from Tuesday, August 13 at 9am PT/ 12pm ET/ 5pm BST through to Wednesday, August 21 at 6pm PT/ 9pm PT/ 2am BST on August 22.

Even if you do get access, it’s still well worth tuning into various streamers playing the game, as you can also earn some exclusive cosmetic rewards through Twitch Drops too. The Bad Intentions spray, the Troublemaker banner, and the Sinister Smile weapon charm are all up for grabs.

While there are so many other massive multiplayer games to contend with, Spectre Divide could well be one of the best new free PC games when it does eventually arrive.

You can also follow us on Google News for daily PC games news, reviews, and guides, or grab our PCGN deals tracker to net yourself some bargains.