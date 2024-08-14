Sometimes a game comes along with an idea that doesn’t just fire up the neurons in excitement, it makes you wonder how on earth it’ll even work. Spectre Divide is an upcoming FPS that does just that, with a core concept called Duality that’s the most interesting thing to hit the genre for years. It looks like plenty are also enticed by what this Valorant and CS2 rival has to offer, as thousands are diving into its current closed beta.

It’s not hard to see why Duality is such a draw – and I’m not talking about the Slipknot song here. In Spectre Divide you’ll be able to pop out a second character, one you can hop into and use to outflank or surprise enemies. It means despite it being a 3v3 FPS game, it plays like it’s 6v6. If that sounds complex, don’t worry, it does to me too, but it all seems to work quite nicely in the end – as our hands-on Spectre Divide preview attests.

When you’re in a match you’ll have a puck you can throw which will spawn your second character. Then, whenever you like, you can tap a button to switch between your dual shootists, opening up a ton of tactical options. Though appearing like a lot, it makes a lot of sense in the flow of the game and soon becomes second nature. It also means you’re your own backup, so if you get stuck under suppressing fire you can just hop into your other character and get the drop on those dastardly enemy combatants.

As of Tuesday August 13, Spectre Divide has been running a closed beta which despite being ‘closed’ is still managing to attract a large number of players. Currently at the time of writing 5,678 are in-game, with a 24-hour peak of 9,686. While that falls short of the 15,979 who rolled in to a previous playtest, it’s worth remembering that this is just the middle of the week – a weekend is coming with the potential for that figure to rise.

There are currently two ways to gain access to the closed beta. You can head over to the Steam page to register your interest, or you can earn one through Twitch drops by watching streamers who’ve signed up to show off some Spectre Divide content.

The Spectre Divide closed beta runs until Wednesday August 21 and you can find out how to take part over here.

