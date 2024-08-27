Less than four weeks ago, a new tactical FPS called Spectre Divide was announced to the world. The unique-feeling CS2 and Valorant rival hosted some media previews and a closed beta, but incredibly, it’s just locked in its early access launch date already. What is doubly incredible is the fact that the Spectre Divide release date is arriving in just a few days time.

Yes, arguably this year’s most interesting new FPS game will be available to PC players on Steam, for free, remarkably soon. Spectre Divide only confirmed its name and revealed its gameplay at the beginning of August, which is when I was also able to get hands-on with the game to try out its exceptional new Duality mechanic that lets you control two bodies at once. Now, developer Mountaintop Studios has confirmed that its debut title is right around the corner.

The Spectre Divide early access release date will arrive on Tuesday, September 3. That’s just one week on from this article being published, and a mere 34 days on from its reveal.

This is an incredibly speedy turnaround, and even though the version of the game I played a few weeks back was incredibly well-polished and enjoyable, even I’m surprised to see it drop this soon. I thought that it might sneak out before the end of the year, but not a month after it was first shown to the world.

While it is a 3v3 first-person shooter, Spectre Divide’s aforementioned Duality mechanic makes it feel like a 6v6 game as it gives you two bodies to control. You can move the character you’re not controlling at the time, known as your Spectre, with a puck that you can throw next to you, behind enemy lines, in covert corners, or up to vantage points that are only accessible by doing this.

The gunplay is also incredibly slick and requires excellent accuracy, as a tac shooter should do. However, unlike its main rivals Valorant and Counter-Strike 2, it prioritises ADSing over hip-firing. There is no movement penalty for aiming down your sights, and it will give you “true to crosshair” accuracy, unlike the more unpredictable hip fire shooting.

Before Spectre Divide attempts to make its mark as one of the next big free Steam games, you can check out more details on it here. In the meantime, why not check out some excellent multiplayer games that you can jump into right now.

You can also follow us on Google News for daily PC games news, reviews, and guides, or grab our PCGN deals tracker to net yourself some bargains.