It’s been a good couple of years for fantasy strategy games. In 2024 alone, two of the best entries to the general strategy genre include Songs of Conquest and Age of Mythology: Retold, while last year gave us the 1.0 launch of the excellent Against the Storm. 2023 also saw the latest addition to the SpellForce series, SpellForce: Conquest of Eo, come out, which is followed up now by today’s launch of its new expansion, Weaver’s Realms.

This new DLC for SpellForce: Conquest of Eo introduces a fresh school of magic called ‘Dreamweaving’ to the fantasy 4X game, bringing a variety of new features alongside it. The reality-warping style of magic is introduced through a trio of new scenarios that explore Dreamwaving on both a narrative and mechanical level, seeing players setting out to expand their empire and defend against another force of invading armies or a powerful mage.

As expected of a strategy game expansion, Weaver’s Realms adds in new units, items, and hero characters, too. The Dreamwaver spell class provides 16 spells and ‘Dream items,’ a stealthy goblin hero called Burgle, new enemy units, and new items and unit upgrades and abilities. It also includes a feature that randomly generates campaign maps, with customizable settings able to drastically change the goals and difficulty of play.

SpellForce: Conquest of Eo’s Weaver’s Realms expansion is out now. The base game is currently available with a 50% discount on Steam, too, bringing its price down to $14.99 USD / £12.49. A bundle including the base game, Weaver’s Realms, and other DLC is also available at 45% off ($34.39 USD / £27.70). Grab a copy of SpellForce: Conquest of Eo and/or its expansions right here.

