A stylish blend of the deckbuilding elements of Slay the Spire and the dice-based tactics of Dicey Dungeons, Spellrogue has so far proven to be a worthy addition to the ranks of new Steam roguelikes. Since its launch, the indie card game published by Deep Rock Galactic maker Ghost Ship has racked up a very positive user rating. If you’ve been curious about trying it out, a hefty new update from developer Guidelight Games means that now might be the perfect time to jump in.

Spellrogue update four is absolutely packed with new additions, featuring “major structural and mechanical changes, exciting new content, and a bunch of quality-of-life improvements across the game.” The first of these is the introduction of a new Void boss, the magnificently named Umbraxis the Lindwyrm. Set to appear in the third act of the deck-building roguelike game, he’ll force you to find ways to deal with his multiple limbs, so plan accordingly.

To help you tackle this tough new challenge comes an overhaul to spells, including the introduction of a modular upgrade system with runes. Higher-rarity spells will now typically feel stronger than their common counterparts, and more rare spells are likely to show up when you’re offered a choice of new additions during later acts.

Runes allow additional modifiers that can boost the damage of spells, improve their defensive capabilities, or even add bonus effects. In some cases, you’ll now be offered spells during drafts that come with a rune already equipped, while at other times you’ll encounter new events that will allow you to slot runes onto your existing spells.

The update also addresses some additional mechanics, such as the ability to roll dice with values beyond six. Previously, this would always generate a six dice, but now the total value will be randomly split (so a seven might appear as a five and a two, or as a three and a four, for example). Loadouts have been streamlined, too, with wizards now all starting out with the same attack and block spells.

Beyond this, Guidelight Games has made lots of balance tweaks, warning that “the game can feel a fair bit more difficult” as a result. “We are really happy with this direction for Spellrogue and are having a lot of fun playing our game,” it explains, “but we hope you can forgive us if we broke your favorite mechanic or spell.”

